Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS4 Discontinued; BS6 Version In The Pipeline

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been temporarily discontinued in the BS4 version, while the BS6 model is likely to arrive sometime next year ahead of the March 2020 deadline.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is heavily localised and gets a competitive pricing, as a result

Having recently introduced the BS6 versions of the Z900 and the Z650 motorcycles in the country, India Kawasaki Motor is silently discontinued the BS4 version of the Ninja 300. Dealers across the country have confirmed to carandbike that dispatches of the locally-assembled Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS4 motorcycle have been stopped from the company. At present, dealers are clearing out stocks of the Ninja 300 BS4. However, the discontinuation is only temporary and the model will make its way back to the market in the BS6 guise by early next year. 

India is one of the few markets globally where the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is sold. Globally, it is replaced by the Ninja 400

Kawasaki Ninja 300

3.16 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Kawasaki Ninja 300

The heavily localised Kawasaki Ninja 300 was introduced last year to make it a more cost-effective entry-level model for the brand and saw a price reduction of nearly ₹ 60,000 over the previous asking price. In fact, the Ninja 300 has been replaced by the Ninja 400 globally but India is one of the few markets where the model continues to be on sale alongside the Ninja 400. Kawasaki has not announced any plans of pulling the model out of the market yet, and it is unlikely that it will discontinue the model heavily sourcing components from local vendors.

That said, do expect prices for the Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 to increase by ₹ 10,000-15,000 over the current model. Both the Kawasaki Z650 and the Z900 have seen steep price hikes and we do not expect the Ninja 300 to be any different. The power and torque figures at 38 bhp and 27 Nm respectively, are likely to remain identical from the updated 296 cc DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine.

In addition, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 300 could also get feature value additions including LED headlamps, new graphics and colour schemes on the motorcycle. Mechanically too, the bike is likely to carry the same equipment with telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking performance comes from petal discs at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

