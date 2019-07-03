Kawasaki Ninja 1000 Gets New Silver Colour Option For India

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 was launched in India in 2017 receiving major updates over its predecessor

India Kawasaki Motor has introduced a new colour scheme on the Ninja 1000 sports tourer. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 now gets the metallic matte fusion silver paint scheme and is available for the same price of ₹ 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The new colour scheme is limited to just 60 units for India. Kawasaki says there was an increased demand for more colours from customers that prompted the manufacturer to introduce the new shade. The new colour will be sold alongside the current options - candy lime green and metallic spark black.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 does not get any mechanical changes. Kawasaki Ninja 1000 11.03 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The updated Kawasaki Ninja 1000 was introduced in 2017 and comes equipped with LED headlamps with pilot lamp, new detailed display console, improved aerodynamics from the new fairing and reduced weight. The rider ergonomics are also more comfortable than the previou model. Power comes from a 1043 cc in-line four-cylinder engine with fuel-injection tuned for 140 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque available at 7300 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 will continue to get the green and black colour options

The Ninja 1000 uses a 19-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 239 kg. There's three-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTC) that offers sporty riding performance in Mode 1 and 2, while Mode 3 offers increased stability while riding on slippery surfaces. The sports tourer is also loaded with electronic aids and gets the KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function), assist & slipper clutch, and KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System).

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 comes to India via the Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) route, which helps the bike maker achieve the competitive prices on the motorcycle. It is also one of the most accessible litre-class offerings on sale in the country. Bookings are open for the new colour scheme on the motorcycle.

