Kawasaki May Introduce Z900-Based Modern Classic

Kawasaki may be working on a new modern classic model, based on the new Kawasaki Z900. Japanese magazine AutoBy has published mock-up images of what is said to be a 'heritage' Kawasaki model based on the Z900. According to the magazine, Kawasaki will name the bike Z900RS, and it will be introduced in 2018. The engine and chassis will be shared with the Z900, but the RS gets a dose of retro styling, including faux engine fins for an air-cooled classic look. The design of the bike is intended to evoke the 1970s Kawasaki Z1.

According to reports, Kawasaki has trademarked the name Z900RS sometime back, so that is certainly an indication that there will be a model with that name. But there's no other confirmation yet, if Kawasaki is actually working on a retro-styled bike. If Kawasaki does introduce such a bike, it's bound to be a cool, neo-retro model, promising the manic in-line four performance of the Z900.

The Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 948 cc in-line four engine which makes 123 bhp at 9500 rpm and 98.6 Nm at 7500 rpm. The Z900 has a very tractable engine with good low end grunt and superb top-end performance. If the Z900RS is actually a retro model based on the Z900, it will be one of the best performance modern classics on offer. If, and that's still a big, if, Kawasaki does introduce this bike, it will rival modern classic models like the Triumph Bonneville T120. Expect a reveal of the new Kawasaki Z900RS at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan later this year.