Kawasaki Launches Its IKM Connect App In India

At present, the IKM Connect app is available only for Android users. An iOS version will follow soon.

Kawasaki has 30 dealerships and 12 mobile service vans across India

  • At present, Kawasaki will offer the app only for Android user
  • The app will help customers to schedule motorcycle servicing
  • The app is only for existing Kawasaki motorcycle owners

India Kawasaki Motors has launched an India-specific mobile app called the IKM Connect. This app is exclusively for existing Kawasaki motorcycle owners at present. Like many other auto manufacturers who have launched India-specific apps, the IKM Connect app too will help Kawasaki customers to avail facilities such as scheduling a motorcycle service, keeping a track of past services, see the dates of various service camps, wherein the company's mobile service van goes to multiple locations making it easier for Kawasaki owners to get their bikes serviced.

On the launch of IKM Connect, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said "Digital is the way forward. With IKM Connect, I hope that our customers will have easy access to service bookings, event information, spare parts etc." Further states Mr. Yamashita" One of the most attractive features of IKM Connect is the accessories section in which customers will see genuine Kawasaki apparels, merchandise and vehicle accessories which are used in the international market. I am sure; our passionate customers will be fascinated to surf through our accessories section."

At present, the IKM Connect is available only for android users, but the company says that the app will be available on iOS soon. All the customers need to do is, download the app and get themselves registered with the service. Kawasaki says that the IKM Connect app will help the company streamline the servicing operations across its strong network of 30 dealers and 12 mobile service vans pan India.

