New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki India To Increase Prices From April 1, 2019

Kawasaki India says that it's increasing the prices due to the increasing costs of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

View Photos
Kawasaki hasn't mentioned which all model will be receiving the price hike

India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) today announced that it will be increasing the prices of select models in India by up to 7 per cent. The revised prices for the motorcycles will come into effect from April 1, 2019, onwards and the new prices will be disclosed on the Kawasaki India's official website. Stating the reason for the price hike, Kawasaki India says, "IKM strives hard to keep the price of its models very competitive in the India market. However, due to the increasing costs of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, IKM is compelled to change the price of our models."

Kawasaki hasn't mentioned which all model will be receiving the price hike, however, we expect the India-made Kawasaki Ninja 300 to be a part of it. Mainly considering the fact that the motorcycle was launched at quite a competitive price and the company recently even slashed the prices of its spare parts by a considerable amount. Much recently, Kawasaki India also launched two models, namely Ninja ZX-6R and Versys 1000, at very competitive prices.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja H2R

Ninja 300

Ninja 1000

Ninja ZX-6R

Ninja 650

Ninja H2

Z900

Vulcan S

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja 400

Z250

Z650

Versys 650

Ninja H2 SX SE

Ninja ZX-10RR

Z1000

Ninja ZX-14R

Versys X-300

Ninja H2 SX

Z900RS

KX 100

Versys 1000

Z1000R

KLX 110

KLX 450R

KX 450

KX250F

KLX 140G

0 Comments

In India, Kawasaki currently offers the Z250, Ninja 300, Versys-X 300, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Z650, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Versys 1000, Ninja 1000, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR, all of which are assembled at the Chakan plant. In total, however, Kawasaki offers a total of offers 29 products which include super-sports, naked, sports-tourer, cruiser and off-road variants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja H2R with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki
Ninja H2R
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati
1299 Panigale
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta
F4 RR
TAGS :
Kawasaki India Kawasaki Kawasaki Ninja 300

Latest News

Revamped 2019 INRC To Begin With The Bengaluru Sprint This Weekend
Revamped 2019 INRC To Begin With The Bengaluru Sprint This Weekend
Kawasaki India To Increase Prices From April 1, 2019
Kawasaki India To Increase Prices From April 1, 2019
Renault Kwid Based MPV Spotted Testing
Renault Kwid Based MPV Spotted Testing
2020 Land Rover Defender Spotted At The Nurburgring
2020 Land Rover Defender Spotted At The Nurburgring
Royal Enfield Establishes Assembly Plant In Thailand; First Outside India
Royal Enfield Establishes Assembly Plant In Thailand; First Outside India
Limited Edition MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.73 Lakh
Limited Edition MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.73 Lakh
Bajas World Cup 2019: Indian Riders Aishwarya Pissay & Ashish Raorane To Compete In Portuguese Baja This Weekend
Bajas World Cup 2019: Indian Riders Aishwarya Pissay & Ashish Raorane To Compete In Portuguese Baja This Weekend
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Revealed
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Revealed
Electric Bike Brand GoZero Mobility To Enter Indian Market
Electric Bike Brand GoZero Mobility To Enter Indian Market
Volvo Cars To Deploy In-Car Cameras To Fight Against Intoxication And Distraction
Volvo Cars To Deploy In-Car Cameras To Fight Against Intoxication And Distraction
Hyundai Teases New Subcompact SUV In Latest Video
Hyundai Teases New Subcompact SUV In Latest Video
Ducati Global Sales Slip 2.7 Per Cent In 2018
Ducati Global Sales Slip 2.7 Per Cent In 2018
New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
AJP Group Appoints Manas Dewan As New COO, To Lead Scooter Brand Scomadi In India
AJP Group Appoints Manas Dewan As New COO, To Lead Scooter Brand Scomadi In India
2019 Hero Pleasure Spotted Undisguised
2019 Hero Pleasure Spotted Undisguised

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 76.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 3.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.59 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 11.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 5.82 - 6.04 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 36.54 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 8.14 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.82 - 5.92 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.56 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 4.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.27 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 5.29 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 7.09 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 28.39 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 17.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 20.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.97 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 23.09 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 16.21 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 5.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 11.45 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 17.06 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3.17 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 9 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 8.26 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.31 Lakh *
View More
x
Electric Bike Brand GoZero Mobility To Enter Indian Market
Electric Bike Brand GoZero Mobility To Enter Indian Market
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
2019 Hero Pleasure Spotted Undisguised
2019 Hero Pleasure Spotted Undisguised
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities