Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles

The 21st edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship concluded last weekend at the Buddh International Circuit with Chennai-bqsed drivers Karthik Tharani and Raghul Rangasamy claiming the titles in the Euro JK and LGB Formula 4 categories. The 2018 season finale saw over 35,000 fans at the F1 circuit near Delhi witnessing all the action across different races. Tharani was tied up with Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee for the championship win with 89 points, bringing some nail biting action in the final laps.

The final race saw a reverse grid order coming into play with Tharani and Chatterjee starting out at the back. The drivers started from fifth and sixth positions respectively, making it a longer chase to the podium than usual. However, Nayan was involved in a massive crash with Manav Sharma on the second lap itself, pulling out of the race. Karthik only had to finish the race now in the top spot to win the race and the championship. While Nayan took the second place on the points table, the third place was taken by Ashwin Datta, who had been leading in the previous rounds.

In the LGB Formula 4 category, defending champion Vishnu Prasad upstaged in the last race. Despite a 6 point lead, the MSport driver fell behind midway through the final race, allowing Raghul to take over. The Chennai driver charged to finish second leading the points table by a single point, lifting the championship trophy in the end. Delhi's Rohit Khanna finished third in the championship behind Prasad.

