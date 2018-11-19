New Cars and Bikes in India

Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles

The 2018 JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship concluded last weekend with Chennai's Karthik Tharani and Raghul Rangasamy claiming the Euro JK and LGB Formula 4 titles.

View Photos

The 21st edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship concluded last weekend at the Buddh International Circuit with Chennai-bqsed drivers Karthik Tharani and Raghul Rangasamy claiming the titles in the Euro JK and LGB Formula 4 categories. The 2018 season finale saw over 35,000 fans at the F1 circuit near Delhi witnessing all the action across different races. Tharani was tied up with Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee for the championship win with 89 points, bringing some nail biting action in the final laps.

The final race saw a reverse grid order coming into play with Tharani and Chatterjee starting out at the back. The drivers started from fifth and sixth positions respectively, making it a longer chase to the podium than usual. However, Nayan was involved in a massive crash with Manav Sharma on the second lap itself, pulling out of the race. Karthik only had to finish the race now in the top spot to win the race and the championship. While Nayan took the second place on the points table, the third place was taken by Ashwin Datta, who had been leading in the previous rounds.

0 Comments

In the LGB Formula 4 category, defending champion Vishnu Prasad upstaged in the last race. Despite a 6 point lead, the MSport driver fell behind midway through the final race, allowing Raghul to take over. The Chennai driver charged to finish second leading the points table by a single point, lifting the championship trophy in the end. Delhi's Rohit Khanna finished third in the championship behind Prasad.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Motorsport India Motorsport 2018 JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship Euro JK LGB Formula 4 Karthik Tharani Raghul Rangasamy

Latest News

International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine
This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities