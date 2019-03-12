Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept

The new Karma Electric Concept Car has been designed by Pininfarina.

Luxury electric automaker Karma Automotive today released a glimpse of the car which has been produced in partnership with the Italian luxury design and engineering house Pininfarina. A Pininfarina-designed concept car, along with a next-generation luxury electric Revero and an all-electric Karma Vision concept, will form Karma's "Shanghai Big Three" product announcement at Auto Shanghai 2019.

Karma's Pininfarina collaboration was announced in January and is a major addition to the automaker's growing list of strategic business partnerships. From what we can see of the teaser, the Karma Vision looks absolutely fantastic. The lower fascia gets vertical slats and there's a separation in the middle. The Vision Concept gets thin, LED headlamps and well, that's about it. We have yet to see the full car to know more about it, but knowing both the electric car maker and the Italian design firm, the concept will be aerodynamically oriented.

Karma CEO, Dr. Lance Zhou said, "Karma is united in spirit with Pininfarina through our shared commitment to stunning design, and we are excited about the reaction we anticipate the end result of our partnership will generate."

