John McGuinness Set To Return To Road Racing

John McGuinness will make a return to competitive road racing at the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course, after losing out participating at the Isle of Man TT this year. McGuinness has been out of race action since the 2017 North West 200 where he sustained injuries after a high-speed crash while riding his Honda CBR1000RR superbike. The 45-year-old road racing legend will ride the 500 cc Team Winfield Paton in the four-lap Bennetts Senior Classic TT Race which is due to be held on August 25.

McGuinness though got a taste of the 60 km Mountain Course again at this year's Isle of Man TT Races, with two parade laps on the SG7 Norton he had been due to ride before failing to regain full fitness in time for last month's races.

Also Read: John McGuinness Doubtful For IOMTT 2018

"It's been a hard road back from the North West 200 crash and I thought we were there heading into the TT but another setback just left us a few weeks short," said McGuinness. "I absolutely loved doing the two parade laps this year and the reaction I got from the fans was amazing. "The next big target for me was always the Classic TT and everything is going in to being fully fit and prepared for a proper return to racing," he added.

(Road racing legend John McGuinness suffered career-threatening injuries last year at the North West 200) Also Read: Road Racing Legend John McGuinness Injured

John McGuinness is unquestionably the most successful TT rider of his generation, and has won the Isle of Man TT a record 23 times, second only to all-time great, the late Joey Dunlop, who has won 26 times at the Isle of Man. He will be looking to make a winning comeback at the Senior Classic TT, on the same Paton 500 cc he rode at the same event between 2013 and 2016. His fastest lap of 113.342 mph (182.40 kmph) saw his set a new class lap record which still stands today.

