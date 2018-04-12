John McGuinness Doubtful For IOMTT Over Last Year's Injury

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness has suffered what he describes as a "setback" in his recovery from the injury he sustained in an accident at last year's North West 200 race. The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner suffered a compound fracture of his right tibia and fibis when he was thrown from his Honda CBR1000RR following a problem with the motorcycle's ECU at the North West 200 race in May 2017. The crash, which occurred at a speed of around 225 kmph, had made McGuinness miss last year's Isle of Man as well, and was wearing an external fixator for nine months.

John McGuinness has won the Isle of Man TT 23 times, a feat surpassed only by the late Joey Dunlop

The cage around his leg was removed in March and McGuinness was given the go-ahead that the leg could be full weight-bearing again. However, now McGuinness has tweeted that he has suffered 'a setback' once again with the injury, leaving a question mark for the Isle of Man legend's participation in this year's TT.

Not sure what to say...unfortunately my leg has had a bit of set back, sorry not said sooner...Iv just been trying to get my head around it all 1st !!! To say I’m gutted is an understatement

At this year's TT, McGuinness is due to campaign for Norton Motorcycles in both the Superbike and Senior races, while he has signed up with Michael Dunlop to ride a Honda in the Supersport races. He is also slated to ride with Ryan Farquhar's KMR Kawasaki team in the Lightweight race, as well as with Team Mugen for the electric TT Zero race. This year's international road race season kicks off at the North West 200 next month. It's still not entirely clear about the extent of the setback and if McGuinness will be completely ruled out of the races this year.

