New Cars and Bikes in India

John McGuiness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT

23-time Isle of Man winner John McGuinness will pilot the Superlight at next year's Isle of Man TT.

View Photos
23-time Isle of Man winner John McGuinness will race the Norton Superlight next year

Highlights

  • The Norton Superlight is a road-legal racer
  • The Superlight's 650 cc parallel-twin engine makes 105 bhp at 12,500 rpm
  • McGuinness will race the Superlight at 2019 Isle of Man Lightweight TT

Isle of Man legend John McGuinness will set his sights on victory at the Lightweight class at the 2019 Isle of Man astride the recently unveiled 650 cc Norton Superlight. The 23-time TT winner will return to the Isle of Man TT for the first time since fracturing his leg at the 2017 North West 200. McGuiness was only fit enough to take part in a couple of parade laps at this year's Isle of Man event, but went on to win the Classic TT event. The Norton Superlight, which was unveiled at the Motorcycle Live Show in Birmingham, weighs just 158 kg in standard road trim, and will produce 105 bhp from the 650 cc parallel-twin engine.

Also Read: Norton Superlight Road Legal Racer Launched

"To be honest, I'm blown away with the bike. It's a class I've never raced in. I'm really excited and we want to be winning," McGuiness said. "It's another opportunity for a win and another manufacturer in the class. I'll put my heart and soul into it. Anything to do with the Isle of Man, anything to do with racing: let's get some petrol into it, let's get some testing done and let's get out there. The great thing with Norton for me is it's more like a family adventure. You can see the passion from the boys. These bikes have started as a clean sheet of paper and to see them in the flesh is fantastic."

Norton CEO Stuart Garner, added, "The Superlight is pretty much a balls-out race bike that we've wanted to produce. It's been designed to fit into the Lightweight category - it's a 650 cc homologated road bike so we're compliant with all the regulations and we want to give John McGuinness another bike to run out on at the TT. It's the company's complete focus to be as competitive as we can at this year's TT. It would be ridiculous to launch the bike and then be last, we need to be right at the front end of the grid pretty quick and this is what we are hoping to achieve. John will have the full weight of the factory behind him and we are desperate for a top step on the Isle of Man."

bgjfg93

The Norton Superlight uses a 650 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 105 bhp at 12,500 rpm

0 Comments

The Norton Superlight's 650 cc parallel-twin engine spins up to a redline of 12,500 rpm, and dishes out 75 Nm of peak torque. With carbon fibre bodywork, and an optional titanium race-spec exhaust system, the power is bumped by an additional 6 bhp and the bike also sheds around 6 kg weight. So far, the specs of the bike McGuinness will race at next summer's Isle of Man haven't been revealed, but even the standard, road-legal Superlight has top-spec components, including Ohlins suspension, and full Brembo braking system with M50 calipers. Standard up/down quickshifter and an IMU-based traction control system offers wheelie control and launch control stability.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
John McGuiness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
John McGuiness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities