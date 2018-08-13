New Cars and Bikes in India

John Lenon's Final Car Up For Sale

John Lenon's last car, a 1979 Mercedes-Benz 300TD is going to be coming up for auction soon and is expected to fetch a great price, well above market value for a similar car.

John Lenon's S123 Mercedes-Benz 300TD

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz was ordered specially by Yoko Ono in 1978
  • The 300TD is a turbocharged 5-cylinder diesel engine
  • The Mercedes-Benz S123 gets self levelling rear suspension

While the Mercedes-Benz W123 Wagon, or more correctly known as the S123, essentially, the E-Class of the late 70s and early 80s is a common car in some parts of the world and isn't exactly a top dollar classic, this one is a bit special. Well documented as the last car John Lenon ever rode in, this 1979 Mercedes-Benz 300TD will soon come up for auction in the United States. The Mercedes-Benz was ordered by Yoko Ono though John's personal assistant Fredric Seaman in late 1978 and in fact was in the basement of the 'Dakota' building when Lenon was shot down by Mark David Chapman

(John Lenon's Mercedes-Benz S123)

Not only was this Mercedes-Benz used regularly by John Lenon for his own personal transportation, it was also used to transport his guitars and more importantly, all the master tapes from one recording studio to another during the taping of his final albums. The use of the car has also been extremely well documented in the memoirs 'The Last Days Of John Lenon' that has been written by his assistant, Fredric Seaman.

(John Lenon's last car)

The Mercedes-Benz 300TD was a popular offering at the time and unlike most American cars at the time, came with a diesel engine that was turbocharged for better performance and less emissions. The engine, a 5-cylinder unit made a little over 75 bhp and this particular car comes with the 4-speed automatic transmission and four wheel disc brakes. The car was repainted sometime in the past but is supposed to be in great condition and will no doubt be an absolutely integral part of someone's collection especially considering the fact that it merges the line between automotive and music lovers alike.

Source: Worldwide Auctioneers

Mercedes-Benz john lenon classic car

