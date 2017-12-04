John Cena Sued For Reselling His New Ford GT!

The Ford GT is one of the most talked about and one of the most wanted supercars in the world today with the American automaker making only 500 models in the first lot. Although you would expect 500 ultra expensive supercars to be enough, in reality, when Ford opened up bookings for the supercar, it received over 5-7 times that number of people who were looking to get their hands on the second generation Ford GT. And one such person lucky enough to be chosen to buy one was none other than WWE superstar, John Cena. The ex WWE world champion even made a video with his signature blue Ford GT recently but then went on to sell the car, which irked Ford.

In return, Ford has now sued John Cena for selling the GT as the buying contract between Ford and customers of the Ford GT clearly states that all customers have to retain the car for at least a period of 24 months and are not allowed to sell the car before the stipulated time period. Of course, being a hot car on the market today, John Cena is said to have made a huge profit from the sale over the original asking price of the car. Ford is now suing the WWE superstar a sum of $500,000 for breach of contract which has resulted in the automaker having "suffered additional damages and losses...." Among those losses claimed in the suit are brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill." On the other hand, according to a report, John Cena has said that he is apologetic and wants to work with Ford to make this right.

Although buying a car from one's hard earned money makes it yours, one has ask the obvious question. If John Cena claims that the car was sold to raise cash for 'expenses', why was the Ford GT sold and not other cars in the WWE superstar's collection of several high end supercars (including a gen 1 Ford GT). Afterall, since John Cena did sign a contract with the Ford Motor Company regarding the purchase of a car, we think this could be a cut and dry case of breach of contract according to any judge that the case will be put in front of. And if John Cena did not want the car in the first place, we are sure that there were plenty of well deserving (albeit well heeled) individuals that would have gladly taken over his build slot.

