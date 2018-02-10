That John Abraham loves bikes is well known - as is his association with motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha. He was in the capital to help the Japanese bike maker launch the new Yamaha R3. But while he was excited to launch the new bike, he was actually more interested in its stable mate! And I found out when I expressed an interest in riding the R3 soon. While he said I should, John's reply was rather candid and honest! "You should get your hands on what's probably my favorite bike down there (at the Yamaha pavilion) - that's the MT-10. I was saying it on stage so they give me one!" he said.

(John Abraham Has His Heart Set On The Yamaha MT-10)

The MT-10 was showcased at the Yamaha pavilion to gauge interest in the superbike model. The MT-10 has a 998cc 158 bhp engine and has a top speed of 250 kmph and is the naked version of the legendary R1. It is available in Yamaha racing blue, and matte grey with neon green alloys - like the bike shown. In fact even the recently launched MT-09 was also shown in a similar color trim. But while the 112 bhp MT-09 has been launched in India, the MT-10 has not been launched as yet.

John also spoke about the R3 in great detail in our chat. He says the bike has returned with a lot more to offer, and now is a more complete package unlike its predecessor. The R3 now gets Metzeler tyres and more safety features like dual channel ABS (anti-lock brakes). John says, "For a purist and a biker, (not having) ABS can be a deal breaker. To take this R3 out on stage gave me a lot of pride, in knowing that my consumers are safe. And I felt good about it. And I really speak from the safety angle because I believe that is paramount." He also feels it is a good transition from the R15 for buyers - another bike who's update was launched at the expo. He said, "The R15 has worked very well with an audience, and the R3 is an aspirational bike and we want that audience to gravitate towards that."

(Yamaha MT-10 was showcased at Auto Expo 2018)

The 321cc R3 has been priced at Rs 3.48 lakh. It is also now a BSIV compliant bike. The last R3 was taken off the market for not being BSIV ready. The new R3 has a power output of 41 bhp and puts out 29.6 Nm of peak torque. So even though the R3 is well loaded and high on performance, it may not be enough for the very demanding biker in John! It is the MT-10 then that is very clearly John Abraham's current object of desire!

