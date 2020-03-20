New Cars and Bikes in India

JLR To Suspend Production At UK Manufacturing Facilities From Next Week

Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing plants in Brazil and India are continuing their operations, the company said in an emailed statement.

Updated:
JLR will temporarily suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities from next week

Highlights

  • JLR intends to resume production at the facilities around April 20
  • JLR manufacturing plants in Brazil and India are continuing their Ops

Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said late on Thursday it would temporarily suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities from next week to curb the coronavirus' spread.

The carmaker said it intends to resume production at the facilities in the week of April 20.

The Tata Motors-owned carmaker said on Wednesday it would suspend production at its Slovakia-based Nitra plant from Friday due to the pandemic, which has so far infected 3,269 people in Britain and killed 144.

