JLR To Launch 30 New Vehicles In China Over Next Two Years

JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, said the models would include imported ones as well as products built by Chery Jaguar Land Rover, its local joint venture with Wuhu-based carmaker Chery Auto.

The upcoming models will also include products built by Chery Jaguar Land Rover, JLR's JV with Chery Auto

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to launch 30 new or revamped vehicles in China in the next two years, it said on Wednesday, seeking to build on a recent recovery in sales in the world's biggest auto market.

The plan follows a 17% rise in JLR's sales in China in August and a 40% jump in July, after a more than 20% decline last year.

JLR also said in a statement it aimed to further adjust its sales and dealership system to improve profitability.

Overall auto sales in China fell 4.3% in July, declining for a 13th consecutive month, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

To tackle the slowdown, global and local carmakers from Ford to Geely are working on new vehicles to try to boost sales.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

