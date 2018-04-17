JLR India Opens Bookings For The 2018 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Luxury SUVs

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India today officially opened the bookings for the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport facelift models in India. Both the updated models are a part of the ten new launches the carmaker has planned for the 2018-19 fiscal year. Bookings for the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs are now open across all 27 JLR outlets in India, and while the company hasn't revealed the launch date yet, we expect the SUVs to go on sale in the next couple of months. Right now, the Range Rover Sport comes at a starting price of ₹ 99.48 Lakh, while the Range Rover luxury SUV starts at ₹ 1.74 crore (all ex-showroom, India).

Land Rover Range Rover 1.94 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Range Rover Facelift Review

Announcing the commencement of the bookings, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have always offered best-in-class comfort, technologies, refinement and driving pleasure. With the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we have refined and honed our flagship models with technologies and features that have raised the benchmark once again."

Bookings for the 2018 Range Rover Sport has commenced across all JLR outlets in India

We recently got to drive the new Range Rover in the UK and the SUV is now clearly more luxurious and capable than ever. In addition to the host of new and improved design and styling cues the SUVs now also get features like the Pixel-laser LED headlights, a new atlas mesh grille design and touch pro duo infotainment system. The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also come with new Executive Class rear seating option that is offerd with power deployable centre console, heated seats with 'Hot-stone' massage function, gesture-controlled sunblind that opens and closes at the occupant's hand movement, and adaptive cruise control.

Engine options will include a range of V6 and V8, petrol and diesel motors that serve both the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport. The diesel models come with the option of a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel engine that makes about 255 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque and a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 diesel engine that churns out 335 bhp and 740 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine options include a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 that makes 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, in addition to the top-spec 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine that makes almost 518 bhp and 625 Nm of peak torque. All the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.