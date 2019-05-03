JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr For Premium Indian Motorcycles

JK Tyre says that the tyre is best-suited for customers who are riding in the cities and highways

JK Tyre has announced the launch of the new 'Blaze Rydr BR43' tyre for premium motorcycles in India. These are new radial tubeless tyre and the company will be offering them in size 140/70-17 and will be targeted towards performance-oriented riders. The Blaze Rydr tyre comes with rigid shoulder design for better grip, cornering stability and a specialized tread pattern for better traction and smart water channelling. The company says that the tyre is best-suited for customers who are riding in the cities and highways.

Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, "We develop products that enhance our customers' driving and riding experience. We have entered the two-wheeler tyre segment recently and the response from the market has been very encouraging. The Blaze Rydr BR43 is another addition to fulfill the requirements of higher CC motorbike riders and we are confident that it will further improve the riding experience of customers. This further reinstates our commitment to meet the emerging needs of the market and introduce tyres that help to maintain pace with changing market requirements."

The new tyre comes with advanced cross over groove pattern for enhanced performance and is developed with superior tread rubber. Furthermore, the new Blaze Rydr tyres have been tested in rigorous condition to check for superior ride and handling, and it's 100 per cent run-out tested against vibration and wobbling as well. The company says that the tyres were even tested on the race tracks by professional riders to determine speed, precision and consistency, and claims that they will allow the riders to experience a comfortable ride with total control.

JK Tyres has also announced that the complete Blaze two-wheeler range of tyre range comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing and non-manufacturing defect under terms and conditions.

