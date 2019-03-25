New Cars and Bikes in India

JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre

The JK Tyre VEM 045 is India's largest off-road spec tyre and stands at 12 feet tall while weighing 3.4 tonnes.

View Photos

Defining upsizing in an all new way, tyre maker JK Tyre has entered the Limca Book of Records with India's largest off-road tyre. The 40.00-57 VEM 045 was launched in 2014 and stands at 12 feet tall while weighing around 3.4 tonnes. Before off-roaders get their hopes up about upsizing their SUVs, the VEM 045 has been specifically developed for the country's biggest rigid dump truck that has a payload capacity of up to 240 tonnes.

Commenting on the occasion, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd - Marketing Director, Vikram Malhotra said, “JK Tyre has been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian tyre industry and recognition from the Limca Book of Records is clearly reflective of our unwavering efforts in that direction. The VEM 045 has been widely appreciated for its sturdiness and functionality over these years. We are thrilled and further encouraged to introduce more such category-defining products and solutions in the future.”

0 Comments

The JK Tyre VEM 045 is sold alongside a range of tyre options from the tyre maker. The company has been the pioneer of developing radial tyres in India and last year inaugurated a new and massive research and development centre in Mysore, Karnataka, which will be consolidating all of the company's efforts globally to develop new products. JK Tyre's range comprises passenger vehicles as well as industrial and mining segments.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
JK Tyre JK Tyre Off-Road Tyre JK Tyre Limca Book of Records Limca book of Records

Latest News

JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Formula E: Jules-Eric Vergne Beats Oliver Rowland To Win Sanya e-Prix
Formula E: Jules-Eric Vergne Beats Oliver Rowland To Win Sanya e-Prix
Shelby Mustang GT500 Could Be Launched In India This Year
Shelby Mustang GT500 Could Be Launched In India This Year
Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 25,000 From April 2019
Tata Motors To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 25,000 From April 2019
Tata Motors Announces New Harrier TV Campaign For IPL 2019
Tata Motors Announces New Harrier TV Campaign For IPL 2019

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.73 - 9.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities