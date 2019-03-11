New Cars and Bikes in India

Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship

20 women from Mumbai and Delhi-Gurugram participated in the 2019 Red Bull Catch Up which is an all-women Go-Kart racing tournament.

Jhanvi Bhavsar topped the leader board setting the best lap time of 35.471 seconds.

Highlights

  • Bhavsar won the championship setting the best lap time of 35.471 seconds.
  • 20 racers made to the final round at the Gurugram SMAAASH Sky-Karting.
  • The final round was held on the International Women's Day.

Motorsports is one field where women have finally found a footing and that's thanks to the support of companies like TVS and even Volkswagen; but there are more rising stars out there and Red Bull is trying their best to support this talent. Red Bull Catch Up is an all women's Go-Kart racing tournament where women racers from Mumbai and Delhi-Gurugram get a chance to get their hands behind the wheel and show who's boss. This year in the 2019 Red Bull Catch Up, 20 women made to the final round at the Gurgaon SMAAASH Sky-karting track.

Mumbai based Jhanvi Bhavsar topped the leader board setting the best lap time of 35.471 seconds. All the 20 racers were divided into three groups to compete with Mira Erda- India's youngest female driver to contest in one of the highest classes in Formula Racing - WHICH ONE??. Every group qualifier comprised of Mira Erda starting last  and the participant to reach the finish line first, before Mira could overtake her, was declared the winner. One winner from each group, Jhanvi Bhavsar (Mumbai), Shivani Gaurav (NCR) and Tarubhi Verma (NCR) then moved on to compete in the final race against Erda. Bhavsar reached the finish line in 9 laps without Erda being able to overtake her, and this saw her clinch the title of Red Bull Catch 2019.

onlncbaoAs her winning prize, Jhanvi Bhavsar got a ticket to Singapore to witness the Grand Prix.

On winning the title of Red Bull Catch Up 2019, Jhanvi Bhavsar said, "This is like a dream come true for me, one of the most special moments of my life. I am thankful to Red Bull for giving me this opportunity and a chance to race against my idol, Mira Erda. I can't wait to travel to Singapore to experience the Grand Prix."

After having won the Red Bull Catch Up 2019 National Championship, Jhanvi Bhavsar also won a ticket to Singapore to witness the Formula One Grand Prix this year.

Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
