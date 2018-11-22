New Cars and Bikes in India

Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi

Mumbai-based racer Jehan Daruvala will be making in his GP3 Series debut at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi with the MP Motorsport team.

View Photos

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be making his GP3 Series debut this weekend at the Has Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The GP3 is a support series that runs alongside Formula 1 and comes as a big push for the Mumbai-based driver's motorsport career. Jehan, who became the first Indian to win a race in the FIA F3 European championship, has collaborated up with Dutch team MP Motorsport for GP3. He will be a teammate to Dutchman Richard Verschoor and Canadian Devlin Defrancesco.

The 20-year-old is already familiar with MP Motorsport and had taken part in the GP3 end-of-season test with the team in 2017. Jehan joins GP3 after a favourable season in European F3 wherein he scored a win, one pole position and five podiums. Speaking on his GP3 debut, Jehan Daruvala said, “After my 2017 test, it will be good to gain some more GP3 experience ahead of the 2019 season, and I'm happy that MP has given me the opportunity to do so. It's a busy November month for me, adding Abu Dhabi straight after Macau, but that's only good!”

Speaking about having Jehan onboard, MP team manager Sander Dorsman said, “I'm pleased to welcome Jehan to our GP3 team for the final weekend in the series' nine-year history before we move on to the all-new FIA F3 in 2019. I'm sure Jehan will gel well with Richard and Devlin, and will help us wave goodbye to GP3 by going out on a high.”

Starting out young, Jehan's racing career began with winning the JK Tyre National Karting title, followed by the CIA FIA Asia Pacific KF3 championship and British Superone Karting Championship. The young driver moved to single-seater championships in 2015 with the Formula Renault 2.0. NEC Series and finished fifth in his first season. He also participated in the 2016 Toyota Racing Series coming in second. He began 2017 winning the New Zealand Grand Prix (Toyota Racing Series).

0 Comments

Jehan debuted in the FIA F3 European Championship last year finishing sixth in the championship, taking a win, a pole and three podiums. Daruvala managed consistent results in the 2018 season as well with two more podiums and a fastest lap.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Jehan Daruvala Jehan Daruvala GP3 Jehan Daruvala Formula 3 motorsport India Motorsport

Latest News

Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield 650 Twins have a waiting period of 3 months
Royal Enfield 650 Twins have a waiting period of 3 months
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Hyundai, Kia Vehicle Recalls
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Hyundai, Kia Vehicle Recalls
Bosch Discusses Smart, Connected Solutions For India At Beyond Mobility 2.0
Bosch Discusses Smart, Connected Solutions For India At Beyond Mobility 2.0
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.44 lakh
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.44 lakh
Carlos Ghosn To Continue As Renault Chairman Despite Corruption Allegations
Carlos Ghosn To Continue As Renault Chairman Despite Corruption Allegations
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What To Expect
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What To Expect

Latest Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review
Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review
Hero Destini 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Destini 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities