New Cars and Bikes in India

Jehan Daruvala Joins Prema Racing For Formula 3 In 2019

Jehan Daruvala will be competing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship and has joined Italy's Team Prema for 2019.

View Photos
Jehan Daruvala To Join Prema Racing for Formula 3 in 2019

Mumbai-based Jehan Daruvala will be competing in the newly launched FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019. The young racer has been signed by Italy's Team Prema and will be joining Marcus Armstrong as part of the team's three car line-up. Prema is yet to announce its third driver in the series. Mick Schumacher, son of legendary Michael Schumacher is also a part of the Prema Racing family. The new FIA F3 championship replaces GP3 as a Formula 3 support series starting next year. With F3, Daruvala ends his association with Carlin Motorsport in the European F3 championship.

Jehan competed in European F3 between 2017 and 2018 with Carlin and secured two victories and eight podium finishes. More recently, the 20-year-old participated in the final round of the 2018 GP3 series in Abu Dhabi in November this year. The participation helped the driver gain experience on Pirelli tyres that will also be used in the new F3 series.

Speaking on making his F3 debut, Jehan Daruvala said, "The new F3 series is going to be very exciting and a different experience for me. Driving on an F1 weekend, on Pirelli tyres and an expected grid of 30 drivers, is going to be fun and challenging. I am extremely excited and proud to begin this journey with Prema and I am confident that we can achieve great results together. I would like to thank Prema for having the confidence in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this successful team."

Prema team principal Rene Rosin said "Jehan is definitely a promising prospect. We have known and respected each other for a while now and we are happy that all the dots finally connected to start what we expect to be a great relationship. He always impressed when he had the right chance in the past, and our goal will be to put him in the right position to express his full potential. We are confident that he will make great progress while providing us with valuable insight heading into the challenging season ahead."

0 Comments

After a successful stint in karting, Jehan made his racing debut in 2015 to Formula Renault and was a constant threat on track taking pole position and race victories. The driver also competed for two successful seasons in the Toyota Racing Series. In addition, Daruvala has been supported by tje Sahara Force India Academy as part of its young driver development programme. However, with the team now owned by the Lawrence Stroll-led consortium, it is likely that association will come to an end.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Jehan Daruvala Jehan Daruvala Formula 3 f3

Latest News

Jehan Daruvala Joins Prema Racing For Formula 3 In 2019
Jehan Daruvala Joins Prema Racing For Formula 3 In 2019
Child Locks In Commercial Vehicles To Be Disabled From July 2019
Child Locks In Commercial Vehicles To Be Disabled From July 2019
Ford India Returns With 'Midnight Surprise' Sales Campaign
Ford India Returns With 'Midnight Surprise' Sales Campaign
2018 Fiat Panda Hatchback Scores 0 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2018 Fiat Panda Hatchback Scores 0 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Italy Proposes Measures To Spur Sales Of Low-Emission Cars
Italy Proposes Measures To Spur Sales Of Low-Emission Cars
Ducati Panigale V4 Range Recalled In North America For Oil-Cooler Issue
Ducati Panigale V4 Range Recalled In North America For Oil-Cooler Issue
KIA Motors To Launch A New Vehicle Every Six Months For Three Years
KIA Motors To Launch A New Vehicle Every Six Months For Three Years
Aston Martin Works Create First Reversible EV Powertrain Concept
Aston Martin Works Create First Reversible EV Powertrain Concept
Nissan Hit By New Inspection Scandal After Ghosn Arrest: Report
Nissan Hit By New Inspection Scandal After Ghosn Arrest: Report
Uber Plans Smaller, More Cautious Self-Driving Car Launch
Uber Plans Smaller, More Cautious Self-Driving Car Launch
New-Generation Audi Q3 Scores 5-Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New-Generation Audi Q3 Scores 5-Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Jeep Wrangler Scores 1 Star In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Jeep Wrangler Scores 1 Star In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Triumph Adventure Riding Experience
Triumph Adventure Riding Experience
Suzuki Motorcycle Rolls Out Four Millionth Vehicle In India
Suzuki Motorcycle Rolls Out Four Millionth Vehicle In India
Tesla Says European Model 3 Deliveries From February 2019
Tesla Says European Model 3 Deliveries From February 2019

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Child Locks In Commercial Vehicles To Be Disabled From July 2019
Child Locks In Commercial Vehicles To Be Disabled From July 2019
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities