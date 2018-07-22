Jeet Jhabakh Wins Race 2 Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup, Mohite Retires

After a promising start in the opening round with a podium finish, Jeet Jabakh was back in contention as he won Race 2 of Round 2 of the 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup. The second race of the weekend was largely clean with no incidents but saw two major complications with the start and then the current series leader Dhruv Mohite. Starting at P2, Jabakh took an early lead in the race, but it was Race 1 winner Saurav Bandyopadhyay who showed some stellar progress moving into P2 from P7.

Race 2 did not have any complications per say, but faced a delayed start which reduced the total number of laps to seven. A miscommunication between pole-sitter Siddharth Mehdiratta and the stewards resulted in the another formation lap. The driver flashed his lights, which was the drivers were instructed to do only when they are in a problem. It turned out that he only wanted to confirm his formation position. The race officials and the stewards mistook the light flash as a problem and moved him away. Since he caused the delay, the driver had to start from the pitlane.

The opportunity was right for Jeet to take the lead and he did exactly that stepping into P1 on Lap 2 as he passed race leader Tuhid Anwar. Meanwhile, Saurav Bandyopadhyay was gaining fast on Jeet's tail moving into P4 at the end of Lap 1 and to P2 by the end of Lap 2.

As Saurav tried to get closer to Jeet, the driver realised his brakes locked into Turn 2 and had to retain control for the rest of the race. The driver then maintained his second position defending from Tuhid Anwar and later Anmol Singh Sahil to finish in P2. Meanwhile, Jeet further consolidated his lead in the race extending the gap over the rest of the field.

The seven lap race ended with Jeet winning by a margin of 2.556s, while coming in second was Anmol who managed to pass Saurav in the final stages as the Thane-based driver struggled with the ABS unit on his car.

Finishing fourth was Pratik Pandurang Sonawane, ahead of Shubhomoy Ball and Akshay Bhivshetti, while Tuhid had to settle for seventh at the end of the race. Sandeep Sangharjka finished on P8 of Race 2, while Siddharth Mehdiratta recovered to ninth after starting from the pitlane. One of the two female racers on the grid, Shivani Pruthvi took the last spot in the top 10 standings.

The real disappointment turned out to be for Dhruv Mohite, who also faced issues with the ABS unit. Mohite, who secured a podium on Race 1 of the weekend suffered a tyre lock up on the opening lap forcing him into the pits. The driver was already a lap down by the time he could head back to the race and was eventually forced to retire.

Round 2 of the 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup will end with another race later today. The top drivers from this race will be starting at the back of the grid as per the reverse grid order.

