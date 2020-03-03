It is not every day that you hear a company like Jeep getting unprecedented pre-bookings for an SUV! And that too in India! But FCA India has announced that it received an overwhelming number of pre-bookings for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and that prompted the company to launch it in India, at a price of ₹ 64.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for India is a 5-door model and Jeep says that the deliveries of the Wrangler Rubicon will begin March 15, 2020 onwards. The Wrangler Rubicon SUV comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU).

Announcing the roll-out of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Dr. Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "Discerning Indian customers generally know what they want to purchase next and there are many who have waited to own the most recognised vehicle in the world. The Wrangler Rubicon has caught the attention of many such connoisseurs who know their Jeep well. We already have an unprecedented order bank of eager customers ready to purchase our iconic off-roader. We are poised to complete delivery of our entire Rubicon import shipment to customers sooner than anticipated. Jeep Wrangler has been a really successful flagship product for us in India and it commands almost 67 per cent of our India CBU sales, since its launch in 2016."

(It is one of the most recognised vehicles in the world and is seriously capable off-roader too)

Under the hood of the Wrangler Rubicon is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo-charged motor that makes 265 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. And what is crazy is that the gearbox offers a crawl ratio of 77.2:1. Similarly, the turbo-charger is a twin-scroll low-inertia unit with an electrically actuated waste gate that makes the engine more responsive while off-roading. The turbo is mounted directly on to the cylinder head to improve durability.

The SUV is equipped with 75 passive and active safety and security features which include driver and front passenger airbags, supplementary seat-mounted passenger side airbags, park assist system, rear back up camera, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, anti-lock brakes, hill start assist, hill descent control, electronic roll mitigation and tyre pressure monitoring too.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon's name is a tribute to the famous 'Rubicon Trail', situated near Lake Tahoe in the state of California in USA. The trail provides one of the most iconic 4x4 off-roading experiences in the world.

