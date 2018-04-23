Jeep Wrangler Pickup Spied Testing In A Video

The fact that Jeep is actively testing the Wrangler based pickup truck is not even a secret anymore. There have been numerous sightings of the Wrangler pickup test mule and this time around, an eagle-eyed enthusiast spotted a Wrangler pickup test model in USA and made a video of the same. It will be offered in the double cab body style and will also get a familial design and styling of the new-generation Wrangler. The Wrangler pickup will be using a lot of Aluminium panels in order to keep a check on weight. Of course, the SUV will have the Wrangler's legendary off-road ability and load-hauling abilities.

There are rumours that the Wrangler pickup could be named Scrambler. Jeep could offer a 3.6-litre V6 and/or a turbocharged 2.0-litre unit. Jeep has confirmed that it will be offering an electrified powertrain on the new-gen Wrangler and we do not see any reason for the company to offer the same on the pickup as well, possibly a plug-in hybrid. The company could offer either an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission on the SUV. Jeep could debut the Wrangler pickup at the LA Auto Show, which will be held in November 2018 and the SUV could hit the roads sometime in April-May 2019. We highly doubt whether Jeep will launch the Wrangler pickup in India.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne had first announced the arrival of the Jeep Wrangler pickup in early 2016. It will be manufactured at Jeep's revamped plant in Toledo, Ohio in USA.

