The 2019 Jeep Wrangler has officially gone on sale in India, priced at ₹ 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new-gen Wrangler will be available only in the 5-door Wrangler Unlimited version. The new-gen Jeep Wrangler SUV will be sold in India as a (completely built unit) model. Design-wise, the off-road SUV comes with the same butch and boxy silhouette that is signature to the Wrangler, with new modern elements. So, upfront, the SUV gets the iconic seven-slot grille flanked by classic round headlamps with LED units. Both SUVs get new ORVM's with integrated turn signal lights and new tail-lamps and a stylish set of alloy wheels offered in both 17- to 18-inch formats, in multiple design options. In all the test mules we have seen so far, the 3-door Wrangler SUV comes with a hardtop, with fixed glass on either side instead of rear windows, while the Wrangler Unlimited gets a set of rear doors, and extended boot space.

(The 2018 Jeep Wrangler globally made its debut in late 2017)

2019 Jeep Wrangler also comes with an updated cabin with a revised dashboard, while the centre stage is taken by an Uconnect 4C NAV 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and more. The new Wrangler also comes with features like passive keyless entry, push-button start, and much more. Both the SUVs come with a 5-seater cabin layout with premium leather upholstery and a well-equipped dashboard, and while the Wrangler gets dual-tone treatment with glossy body-coloured panels, the Unlimited gets soft-touch leather treatment with contrast white stitching.

Kevin Flynn, President & Managing Director, FCA India, said, "We are pleased to present the legendary all-new Jeep Wrangler to our Indian customers who have been eagerly waiting for this New Generation model. The iconic Wrangler is an important vehicle for us to have in our portfolio as it is the flag-bearer of Jeep values and has been part of the brand's illustrious history for nearly eight decades, across the globe, and in India since its introduction in 2016."

(The 2018 Jeep Wrangler gets an updated dashboard with new features and a new UConnect infotainment system)

The Jeep Wrangler is now considerably lighter than its predecessor. While the body is still made out of steel, the doors, bonnet and fenders are now made out of aluminium. The SUV also gets diff locks that can now be activated by an electronic switch on the central console and a button to disconnect the sway bars for extra articulation. Obviously, as always, the Jeep Wrangler will have a 4-wheel-drive high and 4-wheel-drive low mode along with with a new 4-wheel-drive auto mode that will work based off sensors that measure traction slip.

(2018 Jeep Wrangler)

There will be just one engine option on offer, which is 2.0-litre high power turbo petrol engine. The Jeep Wrangler will only be available with an 8-speed automatic gearbox - which is also brand new. Jeep will be offering warranty for 2 years and unlimited kilometres on the Wrangler as well.

