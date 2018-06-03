Jeep To Launch 4 Full-Electric SUVs In Next 4 Years

Iconic American SUV maker - Jeep has announced that it will completely revamp its powertrain options for all its offerings in the near future. While the diesel engine will be phased out, especially for Europe, there will be a whole new range of full electric and plug-in hybrid models to take its place. Jeep has announced that by 2022, it will have four full electric vehicles in its portfolio. The SUV maker has also announced that apart from these electric vehicles, almost every single car in the Jeep brand will have some sort of electrification going forward. There is also a plan to launch 10 plug in hybrid Jeep SUVs by 2022.

The full electric Jeeps will be available across segments. The smallest of the lot will be the soon to be launched new Renegade SUV - a vehicle that will also make it to India soon albeit with a normal naturally aspirated engine. The Renegade will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the Mahindra Scorpio. Jeep will also be launching a full electric version of its iconic Wrangler SUV along with a plug in hybrid variant that is due very soon. While in Europe FCA is phasing out diesel engines, the new Wrangler will get a diesel option in the United States. Incidentally, this will be the first time the Wrangler will ever get the diesel option in America.

Other full electric vehicles from Jeep will include a model in the Cherokee segment - possibly the new Cherokee or the new mid-size three row SUV that will be launched soon. The China market 'Grand Commander' too could be a prime recipient of the electric powertrain. As of now, Jeep has no plans to launch a full electric version for the likes of their larger three row SUVs like the Grand Cherokee or the upcoming Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer.

