Jeep Renegade Facelift Teased, Global Unveil Soon

Jeep has officially teased the upcoming face lifted version of the popular Renegade SUV. The Jeep Renegade facelift will be launched this week on June 6 at the Turin Motor Show and will be the global premier of the SUV. Interestingly, FCA has chosen to launch the updated version of the Jeep Renegade in Europe first due to its overwhelming popularity in European markets due to its small dimensions and funky design. The Jeep Renegade facelift will also be launched in India in the near future to take on the likes of the recently updated Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur/Duster along with the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio. The Jeep Renegade will be priced cheaper than the extremely popular Jeep Compass.

(Jeep Renegade Facelift spy shots)

The teaser showcased shows an updated tail lamp on the new Renegade that has taken the original design - with the X shaped detail and updated it with a similar yet more modern touch. The older white reflector has now been replaced with a more detailed red one featuring LED lighting. The X shaped detail and the general shape of the tail lamp is meant to ape the add on tail lamps that the older Willys Jeep had along with the addon petrol jerry cars mounted to the rear of the car which had the X shaped pattern stamped into them. Even though there are some changes, the seven slats Jeep grille design continues to be prominently featured in the tail lamp too. The outer casing on the tail lamp too has been updated and are now a lot more detailed. The casing itself is now a classier high gloss black as compared to a subtler matte black earlier.

(Jeep Renegade Facelift spy shots)

According to an official statement by Jeep, the facelifted Renegade will also debut a new family of engines. The smallest of the lot will be a 1-litre unit with 120 bhp on tap while the larder 1.3-litre petrol units will have 150 bhp and 180 bhp on offer. It is unclear as to whether Jeep will sell a diesel engine option in the new facelifted Renegade - especially in Europe since recently FCA, Jeep's parent company has announced plans to get rid of all diesel engines in Europe by 2022. India though will get both petrol and diesel engines when the SUV makes it to India sometime in 2019.

