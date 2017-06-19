Jeep Opens Pre-Bookings For The Compass SUV

₹ 20 - 25 Lakh *
We were there when the car was first unveiled in India and we told you how it’s Jeep’s first car to be manufactured in India. In fact the localisation levels on the car are up to 80 per cent and the car will be exported to right hand drive markets like Japan, UK and South Africa by the end of this year. The Compass will be made available in three trims – Sport, Longitude and the Limited and customers will have a choice of five colours Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black as well as options in 4x2 and 4x4. Additionally, the company will also be launching MOPAR, the company's exclusive source for original equipment parts and accessories for Jeep vehicles to enhance customer service.
Announcing the opening of bookings, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We are already receiving overwhelming response to our new SUV. We have pulled out all stops to deliver the highest quality standard on the Jeep Compass and we are here to set a benchmark in the Indian SUV space. Customers will experience first-hand, the level of sophistication in the vehicle."
Under the hood, the Jeep Compass features two engine - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor. The petrol engine makes over 160 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and oil burner churns out over 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual unit and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox. The Jeep Compass will get a four-wheel-drive system, which will get Jeep's terrain response system. The driving modes will include Snow, Sand and Rock options, which change the characteristics of the power delivery and drive dynamics of the SUV.
It's the price that we are waiting for and while it was earlier announced that the launch will be in August, it looks like the car might be launched in July itself. We expect the price to be around ₹ 18-25 lakh, depending on the variants but anything above that and we feel that the company won't be able to cash in on what's been a success story till date.
