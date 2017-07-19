Jeep India recently released the new prices of its product portfolio in India and boy, Jeep fans are in for a pleasant surprise. The US based company has slashed the prices of its models in India by up to ₹ 18.5 lakh on the Grand Cherokee Limited model. The Grand Cherokee Summit model too gets a price reduction of ₹ 17.85 lakh. These two models see the biggest price drop in the Jeep line-up in the country. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is now priced at ₹ 64.45 lakh as compared to ₹ 71.59 lakh. The difference in old and new prices is ₹ 7.14 lakh. Lastly, the Grand Cherokee SRT (Street and Racing Technology) sees a price drop of ₹ 5 lakh, which is the least. The Grand Cherokee SRT is still the most expensive Jeep model in the country.

(Jeep Grand Cherokee)

The newly launched Grand Cherokee petrol is priced at ₹ 75.15 lakh while the price of the Wrangler Unlimited petrol remains the same at ₹ 56 lakh, making it the most affordable Jeep model in India.

New Prices for Jeep Models in India

Jeep Models Old Prices New Prices Difference Wrangler Unlimited ₹ 71.59 lakh ₹ 64.45 lakh ₹ 7.14 lakh Wrangler Unlimited Petrol Rs 56 lakh ₹ 56 lakh NA Grand Cherokee Limited Diesel ₹ 93.64 lakh ₹ 75.15 lakh ₹ 18.49 lakh Grand Cherokee Summit Diesel ₹ 1.03 crore ₹ 85.15 lakh ₹ 17.85 lakh Grand Cherokee SRT ₹ 1.12 crore ₹ 1.07 crore ₹ 5 lakh Grand Cherokee Petrol NA ₹ 75.15 lakh NA

Apart from the drop in prices, Jeep has also given subtle updates to the Grand Cherokee such as billet-like plating for the grille slats and newly designed 18-inch alloys which will be painted in high gloss silver and will be standard on the Grand Cherokee Limited. The Summit variant of the Grand Cherokee gets new 20-inch alloys done in polished aluminium in Technical Grey colour. Lastly, the SRT variant gets 20-inch full polished satin clear coat and matte black split spoke alloys. The SRT also gets upper and lower cooling intakes on the front end.

(Jeep Wrangler Unlimited)

The other updates include a Gen II automatic transmission, standard air suspension on the Summit trim of the Grand Cherokee and standard LED fog lamps on the entire range. Also, the steering setup is now electric power assisted as compared to the earlier setup of electro-hydraulic power steering. All the Grand Cherokee variants now also get an acoustic windshield which apparently reduces seepage of noise into the cabin.