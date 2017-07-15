Jeep Launches Limited Edition Wrangler Rubicon Recon Internationally

Jeep has announced the launch of the Limited Edition Wrangler Rubicon Recon internationally. This particular model was first revealed at Geneva and is now on sale in Europe. Jeep says that the already capable Wrangler Rubicon gets even more off-road ability and better protection from the elements. It gets specific off-road components such as a stronger front axle along with heavy-duty cast cover for the differential at the rear. The Wrangler Rubicon Recon also features 18-inch wheels which have been painted in low-gloss granite crystal, a dual-vented power dome, 'Rubicon' decals in red lettering and a trail rated logo with red accents as well. One can purchase the Wrangler Rubicon Recon in soft top and hardtop versions. There is a black fuel filler cap and a black spare tyre cover as in addition to the cosmetic updates mentioned.

(Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon- interior)

The interior too sees a few updates such as black leather heated seats with 'Rubicon' logo and red stitching. The front door armrest is also done in black vinyl along with seatbelts having red accents.

(Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon- rear)

As far as the engine is concerned, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon draws power from a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine that makes approximately 280 bhp. The engine is paired to a 5-speed automatic gearbox. This limited edition Wrangler will be offered in three colours; Gobi, Bright White and Granite Crystal.

At present there is no news of Wrangler Rubicon Recon coming to India although we wish that it does land up at our shores.