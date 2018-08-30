New Cars and Bikes in India

Jeep Introduces 2018 Wrangler Moab Edition

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition builds on Sahara model, adding special content to the exterior and interior, including aggressive 32-inch mud-terrain tires.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition is based on the all-new Jeep Wrangler

  • The Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition includes 32-inch mud-terrain tires
  • The Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition features Rubicon hood

The Jeep brand is introducing the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition, which is based on the all-new Jeep Wrangler. The company says that the Wrangler Moab Edition honors the long and storied history the brand shares with the annual Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah, and the unique role it plays in offering valuable customer insight. Moreover, the Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition builds on Sahara model, adding special content to the exterior and interior, including aggressive 32-inch mud-terrain tires.

(2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition)

Also Read: New-Gen Jeep Wrangler 3-Door Undergoing ARAI Testing In India

The Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition is based on the Wrangler Sahara model and features Rubicon hood and steel bumpers with removable end caps, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, LED headlights and tail lights, a Moab decal on the hood and 17-inch Rubicon wheels painted in low-gloss black. The headlight surrounds, grille throats and tow hooks are also painted low-gloss black. The Wrangler Rubicon rock rails come as standard on the Wrangler Moab Edition, while the Sahara side steps are available at no additional charge. Moreover, the A body-color hard top is standard, while the dual top group or sky one-touch power top are also available.

(2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition)

Also Read: FCA To Manufacture Key Components For Jeep Plug-In Hybrid At Ohio Plant

On the inside, the 2018 Wrangler Moab Edition features leather interior group, which includes leather-trimmed seats and a leather-wrapped dashboard with contrast stitching, and safety group, which includes Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense park assist with reverse stop and ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines. Moreover, the it also gets other standard features such as the brand's Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case, Passive Keyless Entry, Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential, 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, a nine-speaker premium Alpine sound system and all-weather slush mats.

(2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition)

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Pickup Spied Testing In A Video

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition will come in nine colors- Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Punk'n Metallic, Mojito!, Black, Bright White, Sting Gray, Ocean Blue Metallic and Firecracker Red.

