Jeep India Sells 25,000 Units Of The Compass SUV Within One Year Of Launch

There's no doubt in our minds that SUVs are a global trend and Jeep India couldn't have thought of a better time to bring the compass to India. The company announced in 2016 and it would transform its Ranjangaon facility in Pune, Maharashtra and make it a global hub for exporting the new Compass SUV. In fact, FCA put in a substantial amount of money into making the Ranjangaon plant ready to build Jeep SUVs in India. An amount of $280 million was allotted for this and the success of the product in India just shows how well it has been received in the country.

It was earlier in March this year that the company rolled out its 25,000 SUV from the plant and just three months later comes this news which shows that the demand for the Compass is only increasing.

The Jeep Compass SUV is exported from India to other countries

FCA India celebrated the first year of Jeep Compass production on June 1 this 2018 in Ranjangaon, which is one of FCA's four Global manufacturing and export hubs. The company has already exported over 8000 Jeep Compass SUVs to seven automobile markets such as Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland and more will be added in subsequent time.

Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "The Jeep brand has gained a considerable amount of recognition in India and we thank our customers who have placed their faith in our brand and products so far. The FCA team has been working tirelessly to strengthen that faith by providing them with a top notch after-sales service experience, which is backed by our Mopar promise. "

Currently, FCA India has 65 sales and service outlets across India and will increase the count to 70 this calendar year.

