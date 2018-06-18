Jeep India rolled out a special edition of the Compass SUV and it's called Bedrock. The limited edition model of the Compass commemorates 25,000 sales milestone and it comes just one year after the launch of the SUV in the market. The Bedrock edition will be available in the 'Sport' trim and will come with the 2-litre diesel engine which is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and in the 4x2 drive configuration and is priced at ₹ 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The Jeep Compass Bedrock Edition gets Bedrock-branded seats

The Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition will come with special elements like Reverse Parking Camera, 16-inch gloss Black Alloy wheels, side step for ingress, Bedrock-branded seat covers, black roof rails, premium floor mats, Bedrock decals and the Bedrock monogram.

It will also be available in three colours - Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red.

The limited edition Compass Bedrock Edition celebrates the company's 25,000 sales milestone The company has already exported over 8000 Jeep Compass SUVs to seven automobile markets now including developed destinations such as Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland. Kevin Flynn - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition."

