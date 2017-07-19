Jeep Grand Cherokee With Petrol Engine Launched

Jeep India has finally added a petrol engine to the standard (non-SRT) Grand Cherokee
range in India. The Grand Cherokee is now available with a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine that makes 286 bhp of peak power and 347 Nm of peak torque mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Jeep
Grand Cherokee petrol is only available in the fully loaded Summit version and is priced at Rs 75.15 lakh (ex-showroom) which is exactly the same as a diesel powered Limited (entry level variant in Grand Cherokee range). Jeep has also corrected the prices of the Grand Cherokee diesel and SRT in India along with slashing prices of the Wrangler diesel too
. The Grand Cherokee Petrol with the V6 engine is the third petrol powered Jeep to be offered in India after the V8 Hemi powered Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and the Jeep Wrangler
petrol.
(Jeep Grand Cherokee Petrol Launched In India)
The Jeep Grand Cherokee petrol is available in the fully loaded Summit grille which means that it gets all the creature comforts an SUV of this price range is expected to come with. The Grand Cherokee range also now comes as standard with the air suspension package. The air suspension package can be used to raise or lower the ride height of the Grand Cherokee while on the go. The gearbox mated to the tried and tested 3.6-litre Pentastar engine is a single clutch 8-speed gearbox which also gets paddle shifters.
(Jeep Grand Cherokee Petrol Rear Seats)
There are also a few selective visual updates to the new Grand Cherokee petrol which are also available across the range. This includes a slightly updated biller like finish on the grille along with a new set of wheels across the board. The petrol powered Grand Cherokee gets grey coloured 20-inch wheels as standard. The new petrol powered SUV also gets LED fog lamps as standard. The SUV is available in six colours including a new shade of black and red apart from the usual silver, while, grey and dark blue.
(Jeep Grand Cherokee Petrol Dashboard)
The Grand Cherokee Summit petrol is available in India as a CBU. Jeep India will also launch the new Jeep Compass very soon
which will get both petrol and diesel engines along with a manual and automatic gearbox option and all-wheel-drive.
Also Read: Jeep Compass Review
Comments (0)