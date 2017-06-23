Jeep Compass vs Mahindra XUV500 vs Hyundai Tucson: Spec Comparison

The Jeep Compass is the hotly awaited SUV that will be making its way to the market in August this year. Jeep's most affordable offering incorporates the brand's legacy, while keeping things compact and fun. The Jeep Compass commenced manufacturing in the country earlier this month from Fiat's Ranjangaon facility, and will be exported to all Right Hand Drive (RHD) markets globally. The SUV then, has a lot riding on it, especially for Fiat's sustenance in India. While the Compass seems desirable, it is entering an established SUV segment that has offerings like the popular Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Tucson. Both models are well priced in India with the XUV leading the charge in sales. Now, we've driven the Compass, but does it seem like a compelling buy? We do a quick specifications comparison to find out.

Jeep Compass ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Compass impresses with the lineage of the American automaker

Design and Dimensions

The three UVs sport a completely different design language and have been styled very differently too. The all-new Jeep Compass looks like a compact version of the flagship Cherokee and is extremely likeable in flesh. The American lineage is spot on with the trademark front grille without necessarily carrying the bagged and the proportions give it just the right presence without going over the top. The Jeep looks rugged albeit with an urban touch and has a young, fresh and particularly fun appeal with the floating roof effect and dual-tone paint finish.

The Mahindra XUV500 is the largest of the three in dimensions

In contrast, the Hyundai Tucson looks strictly for the corporate individual. The styling is urban and the SUV looks like it will be more comfortable on tarmac than in muck. The Tucson is a global SUV and the styling is on point. With generous chrome thrown in, the Korean SUV looks premium without overdoing and the proportions make it looks brawny yet compact, thanks to the shorter overhangs and raised C-pillar. The slimmer headlamps also play an active role to tone down the visual bulk on the Tucson. In style alone, the Hyundai offering is pleasing and definitely boasts of better finish.

The Tucson looks urban and very sharp too

Coming to the more desi offering in this comparison, the Mahindra XUV500 is kind of an odd ball in looks compared to the other two. It's the biggest SUV here with the length measuring 4585 mm, as opposed to the Tucson's 4475 mm and the Compass' 4447 mm. The XUV is the widest and tallest as well over the other models. The XUV commands an intimidating presence and does tower the other models. All SUVs boast of a moncoque construction.

The Compass' interior feels old school, but is extremely practical

Interior

Moving inside, all three SUVs are loaded on tech wizardry and the build quality feels top notch. That said, the Hyundai Tucson's cabin is the particularly pleasing one with the dual-tone dashboard and beige finished seats. The dashboard layout works well and all the switches, controls feel premium. The seats are adequate cushioning on the Tucson at the front and rear. The ingress and egress is also more car-like on the Tucson, instead of climbing into the other two vehicles. The slightly higher shoulder-line does rob away some of the glasshouse area, which makes the cabin feel a tad bit small.

The Hyundai Tucson gets the most pleasing cabin

The Mahindra XUV500 is spacious but can do with improved levels of quality. The model has come a long way since the first version rolled out and does get better quality plastics all over the cabin. The XUV may not get the most appealing cabin, but is the only seven seater here. With the largest wheelbase at 2700 mm, the XUV manages to be a capable people mover, over the Tucson and Compass which are strict five seaters.

Lastly, the Jeep Compass feels a little boring when it comes to the actual design of the dashboard but is extremely practical. The dials and knobs aren't the trendiest but offer usability which is much appreciated. The cabin is full of soft touch materials and white leather seats are certainly unique.All models get AC vents for the rear passengers.

While loaded on features, the Compass misses out on cruise control

Key Features

Mahindra updated the XUV earlier this year adding a tonne of new tech wizardry on its flagship offering. On the top-spec version, the SUV comes with an electric sunroof, push-button start, voice messaging system, Mahindra Blue Sense, auto climate control and much more. The XUV also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) now. All three cars get a touchscreen infotainment system, but the XUV only supports Android Auto and not Apple CarPlay.

The XUV's cabin is decent, but can be a whole lot better compared to its rivals

Both connectivity options are otherwise standard on the Tucson and Compass. The XUV and Compass use a 7-inch touchscreen, while the Tucson uses an 8-inch unit. You also get parking assist with front and rear sensors as well as the rear camera as standard on top trims. The Hyundai and Mahindra offerings also come with cruise control, while all offerings get electrically adjustable driver's seat, puddle lamps and LED DRLs.

The Compass' 2.0-litre Multjet diesel makes 171 bhp

Engine and Performance

The Mahindra XUV500 gets the biggest engine here with power coming from the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor tuned for 140 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired to a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Tucson uses the 2-litre diesel churning out 182 bhp at and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor gets both 6-speed manual and automatic options to change gears.

The Tucson gets the most powerful diesel engine amidst the three offerings

The Jeep Compass uses the all-new 2-litre Multijet II diesel engine that is being produced in the country. Compared to the other two UVs, the Compass sits right in the middle in terms of power output with 171 bhp and peak torque of 350 Nm on offer. When it goes on sale, the smallest Jeep will be available in the 6-speed manual avatar with the autobox set to join later.

The Compass, however, is equipped with the Selec-Terrain system that comes with different modes - Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud. The unit helps put power to better use depending on the surface and is missed out on the other two models completely. The Tucson does get the Eco and Sport mode, but is inclined towards making the very more efficient. Barring the Tucson, the other vehicles get All Wheel Drive (AWD) as optional.

The Compass also comes with traction control

Safety

The Mahindra XUV500 is the most affordable offering in this comparison, but manages to boast of safety tech on par with competition. The UV comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD; ESP, Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control as well as disc brakes for all four tyres. With the 2017 edition, Mahindra also introduced the 'E-Call' option on the XUV that will connect to an emergency contact in case of an accident.

The more expensive Hyundai Tucson is equally packed on the feature front, but also gets Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), brake assist, ISOFIX and electronic parking brake. The Jeep Compass is a global SUV and the safety features for India are no different in that regard. The American SUV manages to pack in as much as its rivals with the addition of Traction Control, panic brake assist among a host of other tech.

The XUV gets the most competitive price tag, while the Compass prices are yet to be announced

Verdict

On par with competition in most respect, the Jeep Compass is promising as the American automaker's most affordable buy. The Hyundai Tucson gets restricted as more of a urban offering, while the Mahindra XUV500 dabbles between being an SUV and a people mover. This is where the Compass shines as an offering that will move five in comfort while taking the off-road without blinking twice. But, as desirable as the Compass may seem, everything will boil to the asking price that Jeep plans to command. We expect prices start around ₹ 19 lakh going up to ₹ 24 lakh (ex-showroom), which undercuts the Tucson diesel priced from ₹ 21.65 lakh and is a slight premium over the XUV500 W10 trim priced from ₹ 16.58 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom Delhi).