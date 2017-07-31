Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson vs Mahindra XUV500: Specifications Comparison

After months of anticipation, the Jeep Compass SUV today finally went on sale in India. Launched at an aggressive price range of ₹ 14.95 lakh to ₹ 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Jeep Compass is the most affordable offering from the American SUV manufacturer. With such lucrative pricing, the Compass has entered an established SUV segment that has offerings like the popular Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Tucson. While we will soon pit the all these SUVs in real world conditions, for now we will see where the Compass stands in comparison to its rivals. Now, we've driven the Compass, but does it seem like a compelling buy? We do a quick specifications comparison to find out.

The Compass impresses with the lineage of the American automaker

Design and Dimensions

The three UVs sport a completely different design language and have been styled very differently too. The all-new Jeep Compass looks like a compact version of the flagship Cherokee and is extremely likeable in flesh. The American lineage is spot on with the trademark front grille without necessarily carrying the bagged and the proportions give it just the right presence without going over the top. The Jeep looks rugged albeit with an urban touch and has a young, fresh and particularly fun appeal with the floating roof effect and dual-tone paint finish.

The Mahindra XUV500 is the largest of the three in dimensions

In contrast, the Hyundai Tucson looks strictly for the corporate individual. The styling is urban and the SUV looks like it will be more comfortable on tarmac than in muck. The Tucson is a global SUV and the styling is on point. With generous chrome thrown in, the Korean SUV looks premium without overdoing and the proportions make it looks brawny yet compact, thanks to the shorter overhangs and raised C-pillar. The slimmer headlamps also play an active role to tone down the visual bulk on the Tucson. In style alone, the Hyundai offering is pleasing and definitely boasts of better finish. Also Read: Jeep Compass SUV: Five Features You Did Not Know

The Tucson looks urban and very sharp too

Coming to the more desi offering in this comparison, the Mahindra XUV500 is kind of an odd ball in looks compared to the other two. It's the biggest SUV here with the length measuring 4585 mm, as opposed to the Tucson's 4475 mm and the Compass' 4447 mm. The XUV is the widest and tallest as well over the other models. The XUV commands an intimidating presence and does tower the other models. All SUVs boast of a moncoque construction.

The Compass' interior feels old school, but is extremely practical

Interior

Moving inside, all three SUVs are loaded on tech wizardry and the build quality feels top notch. That said, the Hyundai Tucson's cabin is the particularly pleasing one with the dual-tone dashboard and beige finished seats. The dashboard layout works well and all the switches, controls feel premium. The seats are adequate cushioning on the Tucson at the front and rear. The ingress and egress is also more car-like on the Tucson, instead of climbing into the other two vehicles. The slightly higher shoulder-line does rob away some of the glasshouse area, which makes the cabin feel a tad bit small.

The Hyundai Tucson gets the most pleasing cabin

The Mahindra XUV500 is spacious but can do with improved levels of quality. The model has come a long way since the first version rolled out and does get better quality plastics all over the cabin. The XUV may not get the most appealing cabin, but is the only seven seater here. With the largest wheelbase at 2700 mm, the XUV manages to be a capable people mover, over the Tucson and Compass which are strict five seaters.

Lastly, the Jeep Compass feels a little boring when it comes to the actual design of the dashboard but is extremely practical. The dials and knobs aren't the trendiest but offer usability which is much appreciated. The cabin is full of soft touch materials and white leather seats are certainly unique.All models get AC vents for the rear passengers.

While loaded on features, the Compass misses out on cruise control

Key Features

Mahindra updated the XUV earlier this year adding a tonne of new tech wizardry on its flagship offering. On the top-spec version, the SUV comes with an electric sunroof, push-button start, voice messaging system, Mahindra Blue Sense, auto climate control and much more. The XUV also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) now. All three cars get a touchscreen infotainment system, but the XUV only supports Android Auto and not Apple CarPlay.

The XUV's cabin is decent, but can be a whole lot better compared to its rivals

Both connectivity options are otherwise standard on the Tucson and Compass. The XUV and Compass use a 7-inch touchscreen, while the Tucson uses an 8-inch unit. You also get parking assist with front and rear sensors as well as the rear camera as standard on top trims. The Hyundai and Mahindra offerings also come with cruise control, while all offerings get electrically adjustable driver's seat, puddle lamps and LED DRLs.

The Compass' 2.0-litre Multjet diesel makes 171 bhp

Engine and Performance

The Mahindra XUV500 is the only one among all three SUVs that doesn't get a petrol engine. It is powered by the tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor tuned for 140 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired to a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Tucson comes powered by a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine. The four-cylinder dual VTVT petrol unit develops 153bhp and 192Nm of peak torque, while the diesel unit churns out 182bhp and develops 400Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Tucson gets the most powerful diesel engine amidst the three offerings

The Jeep Compass comes in both petrol and diesel engine options - 1.4-litre petrol and an all-new 2-litre diesel motor. The former is a 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 160 bhp and develops 260 Nm of peak torque, while diesel motor, also a 4-cylinder turbocharged unit, makes 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The diesel models only get a 6-speed manual gearbox while the petrol version gets both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

The Compass, however, is equipped with the Selec-Terrain system that comes with different modes - Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud. The unit helps put power to better use depending on the surface and is missed out on the other two models completely. The Tucson does get the Eco and Sport mode, but is inclined towards making the very more efficient. Barring the Tucson, the other vehicles get All Wheel Drive (AWD) as optional.

The Compass also comes with traction control

Safety

The Mahindra XUV500 is the most affordable offering in this comparison, but manages to boast of safety tech on par with competition. The UV comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD; ESP, Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control as well as disc brakes for all four tyres. With the 2017 edition, Mahindra also introduced the 'E-Call' option on the XUV that will connect to an emergency contact in case of an accident.

The more expensive Hyundai Tucson is equally packed on the feature front, but also gets Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), brake assist, ISOFIX and electronic parking brake. The Jeep Compass is a global SUV and the safety features for India are no different in that regard. The American SUV manages to pack in as much as its rivals with the addition of Traction Control, panic brake assist among a host of other tech.

The XUV gets the most competitive price tag, while the Compass prices are yet to be announced

Price

Model Price (ex-showroom) Jeep Compass ₹ 14.95 lakh to ₹ 20.65 lakh Hyundai Tucson ₹ 18.13 lakh to ₹ 23.86 lakh Mahindra XUV500 ₹ 12.12 lakh to ₹ 18.05 lakh

Verdict

On par with competition in most respect, the Jeep Compass is promising as the American automaker's most affordable buy. The Hyundai Tucson gets restricted as more of a urban offering, while the Mahindra XUV500 dabbles between being an SUV and a people mover. This is where the Compass shines as an offering that will move five in comfort while taking the off-road without blinking twice. At a starting price of ₹ 14.95 lakh going up to ₹ 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Compass makes a very good case for itself compared to the slightly more expensive Hyundai Tucson and the now a bit dated Mahindra XUV500.

