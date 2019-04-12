New Cars and Bikes in India

Jeep Compass Trailhawk To Launch In July 2019

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will finally bring a diesel automatic to the offering's line-up and the launch will coincide with the SUV's third anniversary in the country.

View Photos

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk has been a long-awaited variant to join the SUV's line-up, and the updated version is finally confirmed to arrive later this year. The new Compass Trailhawk will go on sale in the country in July 2019, carandbike understands. The automaker is yet to confirm a launch date for the new variant, but we do think the launch will coincide alongside the Compass' third anniversary in the country. That being said, we will be driving the Trailhawk in India in June this year. The Jeep Compass was launched in July 2017 and was a turnaround product for the American automaker, which was still establishing its feet in India at the time. With the Trailhawk version, Jeep India will finally bring the diesel automatic version of the Compass that will also be more equipped to handle the tracks off the tarmac.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Trailhawk First Drive: Trail Rated!

Jeep Compass

17.95 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Jeep Compass

Dealers have been accepting bookings for the Compass Trailhawk for about a year now for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. However, a lot of those bookings were later converted for the other variants due to the uncertain waiting period. Those interested in purchasing the Trailhawk currently though can pay a token amount of ₹ 50,000 to select Jeep dealerships across the country. The delivery period though is yet to be confirmed.

jeep compass trailhawk india launch in 2018

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will come with the 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 9-speed autobox

Originally intended to be launched in 2018, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk's launch was pushed for this year. It seems Jeep wanted to bring the BS6 ready version of the offering directly, which is why the launch was delayed. That will be the case when the model arrives and the Compass Trailhawk will meet the future emission regulations. In addition, the Trailhawk will also get a beefier suspension and larger 17-inch alloy wheels shod in all-terrain 225/60 R17 tyres. Visual changes will include new decals all around the SUV and black accents for the grille and alloy wheels with the badges getting red accents. The SUV will also get red recovery hooks attached to the bumpers.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Trailhawk Showcased At A Private Event

Inside, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will get an all-black cabin with contrast finished red highlights for the seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV will also come loaded with additional features like hill descent control and six rear parking sensors instead of the standard two offering on the regular variants.

Power on the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will come from the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II tuned to produce 171 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The big update though will be the availability of the new 9-speed automatic transmission that will be exclusively available on this variant.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jeep Compass with Immediate Rivals

Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio
Nissan Terrano
Nissan
Terrano
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta
Honda BR-V
Honda
BR-V
Renault Duster
Renault
Duster
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar
TAGS :
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Jeep Compass Trailhawk Bookings Jeep Compass Trailhawk India Jeep Compas Jeep Compass Trailhawk Launch Jeep India Jeep Cars

Latest News

Updated Maruti Suzuki Alto K 10 Also Now Crash Ready
Updated Maruti Suzuki Alto K 10 Also Now Crash Ready
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Crosses The 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In FY 2018-19
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Crosses The 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In FY 2018-19
Jeep Compass Trailhawk To Launch In July 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk To Launch In July 2019
Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 6.99 Lakh
Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 6.99 Lakh
New-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos
New-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos
Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest
Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest
Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019
Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019
Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine
Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine
Revolt Motors Releases Sketch Of Its Upcoming Smart Motorcycle
Revolt Motors Releases Sketch Of Its Upcoming Smart Motorcycle
Maserati Levante Trofeo India Launch Details Out
Maserati Levante Trofeo India Launch Details Out
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New
2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Jeep Compass Alternatives

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.56 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.86 - 16.39 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 15.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.86 - 10.99 Lakh *
View More
Explore Compass
×
Explore Now
x
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities