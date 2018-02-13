Jeep Compass Trailhawk Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be the top-end variant of the SUV and will get better feeatures

Early this month we told you that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will be launching top-of-the-line Jeep Compass Trailhawk variant in India this year. Ahead of its official launch, a single unit of the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk has been spotted in India for the first time indicating that the launch is imminent. The model spotted here comes in a new copper brown shade, which we haven't seen on a Jeep Compass before, along with the black treatment on the hood that is unique to the Trailhawk variant.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets new rugged bumpers and Trailhawk badging

Visually, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes with a more rugged looking front bumper with bulbar-like bumper cladding, two red colour tow hooks on either side of the air dam, and a skid plate. As mentioned earlier, there is a large black stripe on the bonnet, a blackened A-pillars and roof, and the ORVM covers are also coloured in black. While the alloys aren't visible in these images, the SUV also gets sportier looking 17-inch alloys shod in all-terrain 225/60 R17 tyres. There is also the signature 'Trail Rated' badging on the sides and the 'Trailhawk' badge on the tailgate, along with a new rear bumper with a single two hook and the 4x4 badging.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk Cabin comes with new styling

One of these new spy images also gives us a glimpse of the cabin of the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk, which will come with new upholstery and styling. The cabin will receive an all-black treatment with red highlights for the seats, the leather wrapping along the gear lever, the steering and the panels. There is also a Trailhawk badging on the front driver and passenger seats. Apart from these changes, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will also feature an electronically selected low range transfer range and an added selectable rock mode. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk also gets hill descent control as standard equipment along with 6 parking sensors in the rear, 2 more than the regular Compass.

The Compass Trailhawk is likely to be offered with the existing 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that will be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Right now, the diesel trim does not get an automatic option in the regular Jeep Compass. However, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk we drove the first time back in 2017, in the US, came with the 2.4-litre Tigershark engine, but we won't be getting that in India.

