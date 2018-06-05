Jeep Compass Trailhawk Spied Again Ahead Of Launch

The Indian arm of American carmaker, Jeep India has started accepting bookings for its latest variant of the Compass, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. While we drove the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk in Australia a few months back, the India-spec model was recently snapped in India without any camouflage suggesting that the launch is near. The fresh images also indicate at the color options that Jeep India will offer the Compass Trailhawk version in the country. The off-road version of the Compass will be available in both petrol and diesel versions at the time of its launch.

The Jeep Compass TrailHawk is the range topping variant of the Compass, and will come with a host of new features and off-road equipment. But, first things first, let's start with the design of the Compass Trailhawk. Up front, the Compass Trailhawk gets refreshed front and rear bumpers and the chrome is replaced with satin metallic black at the front and on the side accents. The front bumper gets dual tow hook setup, while the rear one gets only one. Moreover, the Compass badge is replaced with blacked out Jeep badging in red accents which we think is really cool. The boot lid gets the extremely large 'Trailhawk' badge and 'Trail Rated' badging on the side fenders. The Compass TrailHawk also gets a new set of wheels as the standard one gets replaced with the 17-inch Trailhawk exclusive two tone alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Jeep Compass TrailHawk gets a combination of red and black on the interiors as well. The all-black leather interior with red highlights looks uber, chic and maintains the premiumness. The seats get the TrailHawk embroidery as well. The touchscreen infotainment system gets both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

At heart, the Jeep Compass TrailHawk will get both petrol and diesel engines. While the 1.4-litre petrol version will get 6-Speed torque converter, the 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine will most likely feature 9-Speed automatic gearbox. The TrailHawk also gets the company's Selec-Terrain Traction Management System with an option for the new 'Rock Mode'. Expect it to be around ₹ 1 lakh more expensive than the current top-end variant of the Compass. The Trailhawk will retail at about ₹ 23 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson in the market.

