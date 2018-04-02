Jeep Compass Trailhawk Makes A Private Appearance In India

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be the top-end variant of the SUV and will get better features

We have already told you that the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, a more off-road-oriented version of the SUV will be launching in India this year. The company hasn't announced a launch date for the new flagship variant of the Compass yet, although, ahead of its official arrival, a select group of individuals got a chance to see the SUV in flesh. While we weren't a part of this private event, a set of images of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk from the gathering have now leaked online, of what is essentially the first public appearance of the SUV.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk was showcased to a select group of audience

While we might not have got to see the India-spec model of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk in person, we did get a chance to sample the Australian-spec model of the SUV early this year and we expect the SUVs to come with a lot of similarities. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes with a host of new off-road friendly equipment and it certainly packs the off-road ruggedness. Among the visual updates, the SUV comes with a dual tone red and black paint job with black anti-glare bonnet decal, blacked out Jeep badges and the iconic 'Trail Rated' badge on the front fenders. There's also the 'Trailhawk' badge on the boot-lid to further distinguish the off-road version along with the 4x4 badging. There a bunch of exterior features and equipment as well like - red recovery hooks attached to the bumpers, sportier looking 17-inch alloys shod in all-terrain 225/60 R17 tyres.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets new rugged bumpers and Trailhawk badging

While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, we know that the SUV will come with an all-black interior with red highlights for the seats, the leather wrapping along the gear lever, the steering and the panels. There is also a Trailhawk badge on the front driver and passenger seats. On the features front, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk also gets hill descent control as standard equipment along with 6 parking sensors in the rear, 2 more than the regular Compass.

The India-bound Compass Trailhawk is expected to get the existing 2-litre diesel engine

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is expected to get the same 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that does duty on the regular Compass. This one, however, is expected to come mated to a new 9-speed automatic gearbox, instead of the existing 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

While the official bookings are yet to start, we have told you that some of the Jeep dealers in India have already started accepting orders for the Compass Trailhawk for a token of ₹ 50,000. While it's too soon to comment on pricing, we expect the range-topping Trailhawk model to come at least with a premium of around ₹ 2.5 lakh over the asking price of the current top-end model, which is ₹ 21.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

