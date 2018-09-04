New Cars and Bikes in India

Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019

Launch of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic has been delayed to early 2019 and will be launched with a BS6 ready engine

View Photos
Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The Jeep Compass in India is the American SUV maker's most affordable SUV and has been a great option for individuals looking for a conventional SUV design in the Rs 20-22 lakh range. While it has sold over 25,000 units since its launch over a year ago, a lot of car buyers have been asking for a diesel automatic option. Earlier this year we did drive the Jeep Compass Diesel Automatic (click the link to read the review) in Australia in its top spec 'Trailhawk' variant and were quite impressed with it. While Jeep India has originally intended to launch the Compass Trailhawk diesel automatic in 2018, reports now suggest that the launch schedule has now been pushed to early 2019. Bookings for the Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic have already begun at dealerships though. 

Also Read: Jeep Compass Gets New Special Editions and Variants For Festive Season

jeep compass trailhawk gets automatic gearbox

(Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets automatic gearbox)

While this might most certainly end up disappointing a fair few SUV buyers who were looking forward to buying the SUV during the upcoming festive period, there is some good news too. When launched next year, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic will be BS6 ready. This means that the SUV will have both mechanical and electronic upgrades in the engine that make it run a lot cleaner than it does now. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk of course will also get a while bunch of other upgrades as compared to the standard models including beefier suspension and bigger wheels and tyres.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jeep Compass Trailhawk - All you need to know! 

jeep compass trailhawk dashboard

(Jeep Compass Trailhawk Dashboard)

Other changes will also include a new sticker pack for the bonnet, black accents on the grille and wheels and a set of new badges with red highlights. The new Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic will also have a whole bunch of red accents on the interior in order to make the variant stand out from its standard brethren. While it is confirmed that the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will have a diesel autobox, whether or not the same autobox will also go into other variants like the Limited isn't know just yet.

0 Comments

Also See: Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic - SPYSHOTS! 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Jeep Compass Trailhawk jeep compass diesel automatic Jeep Compass Jeep India

Latest News

New Mahindra Marazzo: Key Features Explained In Detail
New Mahindra Marazzo: Key Features Explained In Detail
Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 To Be Priced At Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Diesel Automatic Launch Delayed To Early 2019
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
F1: Lando Norris Confirmed To Replace Stoffel Vandoorne At McLaren Next Season
F1: Lando Norris Confirmed To Replace Stoffel Vandoorne At McLaren Next Season
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Vodka-Powered Motorcycle Sets New Bonneville Record
Vodka-Powered Motorcycle Sets New Bonneville Record
Mahindra Marazzo: Variants Explained
Mahindra Marazzo: Variants Explained
Tata Nexon Neon Limited Edition Teased; Launch Soon
Tata Nexon Neon Limited Edition Teased; Launch Soon
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R To Get More Power
Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season
Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers Overall Growth By 28 Per Cent
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh

Latest Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

20 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

128 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

8 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 9.11 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Jeep models

Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.95 - 25.69 Lakh *
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
₹ 65.47 - 75.34 Lakh *
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 87.84 Lakh - 1.25 Crore *
x
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo VS Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VS Toyota Innova VS Tata Hexa: Price Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Production Model Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Bike Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities