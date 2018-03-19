Jeep Compass Trailhawk Bookings Commence At Dealerships For 50,000

The very successful Jeep Compass is all set to get a new variant this year with the Trailhawk version and now Jeep dealers across the country have started accepting bookings at ₹ 50,000. Carandbike spoke to a few Jeep dealerships, which have confirmed the development while the delivery for the new variant is said to be sometime in June or July this year. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be the new range-topping trim on the SUV, and gets a host of new off-road friendly equipment as well. In fact, we drove the Compass Trailhawk earlier this year in Australia and the model certainly packs the off-road ruggedness.

The 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be the new range-topping variant available on the SUV. The model will be manufactured at FCA's Ranjangaon facility and is exported to several export markets including Australia, UK and Japan. Upgrades on the Compass Trailhawk include redesigned front and rear bumpers that offer an improved approach and departure angles. You also get new underbody protection with skid plates at either end to protect the engine and the rear differential.

(Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets blacked out details)

Other upgrades include red recovery hooks, black anti-glare bonnet decal, dual-tone black and silver paint scheme, blacked out Jeep badges and the iconic 'Trail Rated' badge on the front fenders. There's also the 'Trailhawk' badge on the boot-lid to further distinguish the off-road version. Inside, the Compass Trailhawk gets black leather seats, all-weather floor mats, and red accents across the dashboard.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will also ride on 17-inch dual-tone alloys wrapped in all-terrain 225/60 R17 tyres. The off-road friendly version also gets a 20 mm higher ground clearance, and a heavy-duty off-road suspension tuned to withstand more abuse. The big change though will be the addition of Jeep's Active Drive Low-Range tech to the 4-Wheel Drive system to add some meat to its off-roading prowess. The Trailhawk version also adds a new 'Rock mode' to its Selec-Terrain 4WD system, while Hill Descent Control will be part of the standard kit.

(Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets an automatic gearbox)

While the engine specifications are yet to be confirmed by the company, it is likely that the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will also mark the introduction of the diesel automatic configuration on the SUV. The 2.0-litre 170 bhp MultiJet diesel motor will come paired with a new 9-speed automatic transmission, joining the 6-speed torque converter that is currently offered on the 1.4-litre petrol motor.

The Jeep Compass is currently priced between ₹ 15.16 lakh and ₹ 21.37 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol and diesel versions. The range-topping Trailhawk model is expected to be priced at a premium of around ₹ 2.5 lakh over the current top-end model. Jeep India is expected to confirm more details about the model closer to the launch date.

