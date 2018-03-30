Jeep Compass Trailhawk: All You Need To Know

Jeep launched the Compass in India last year and since then has managed to make its mark in the segment by crossing the production milestone of 25,000 units in just 7 months. It also bagged the NDTV Car Of The Year Award 2018 and is smoothly cruising on Indian roads. Now, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has decided to up its ante with the introduction of a new and more rugged version of the Compass in the form of Compass Trailhawk. Rumored to launch in the coming months, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is the new range-topping trim of the Compass and will come with a host of new features and off-road equipment. Let's check out what the upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk is all about.

Here's all you need to know about the Jeep Compass Trailhawk

For starters, the Compass Trailhawk gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, and the chrome is replaced with satin metallic black at front and side accents as well. (Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets blacked out details) The Compass badging is replaced with blacked out Jeep badges in red accents and has an extremely large 'Trailhawk' badge on the boot lid. It also gets 'Trail Rated' badging on the side fenders. The Compass Trailhawk also has inbuilt tow hooks on the bumpers, and comes in red to match the body paint of the SUV. The front bumper gets dual tow hook setup, while the rear one gets just one. (Jeep Compass Trailhawk trail rated badges) It also gets a new set of 17-inch Trailhawk exclusive two tone alloy wheels. Inside, the red and black color combination continues as Jeep will offer an all-black leather interior with red highlights for the Trailhawk version. The Trailhawk badge is embroidered well on the seats as well. (Jeep Compass Trailhawk Seats and Interior) The upholstery also gets red highlights with leather wrapping all around the gear lever, steering wheel and panels. The touchscreen infotainment system will come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (Jeep Compass Trailhawk diesel engine makes 168 bhp) Under the hood, Jeep India might introduce a 9-Speed automatic gearbox for the 2.0-litre 170 bhp MultiJet diesel engine. The 1.4-litre petrol version will get the 6-Speed torque converter. And for that heavy duty off-roading, the Compass Trailhawk also gets the new 'Rock Mode' in the company's Selec-Terrain Traction Management System (Jeep Compass Trailhawk Off Road) We expect the Jeep Compass Trailhawk to come at a price of ₹ 23 lakh (ex-showroom), while the standard Compass ranges from ₹ 15.16 lakh and ₹ 21.37 lakh. It takes on the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

