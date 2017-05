Jeep Compass To Commence Production From Next Month In India

Fiat India Automobiles said it will roll out its first ever, 'Made-in-India' Jeep Compass production vehicle from the assembly line in Ranjangaon near Pune on June 1. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will roll out the first ever 'Made in India' Jeep Compass production vehicle from the assembly line at Ranjangaon on Thursday, a company statement said.

Jeep Compass ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

This development comes 23 months after Fadnavis, along with a high level delegation met senior Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) officials in June, 2015 at the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan in the Unites States.The delegation discussed FCA's investment strategy in Maharashtra and reaffirmed the state government's interest in strengthening ties with FCA, besides offering full support to the company's manufacturing, said the statement.



Jeep India unveiled the new Compass earlier last month with much fanfare at the automaker's Ranjangaon plant, while we have exclusively driven the SUV and have told you everything you need to know. The Compass is promising and something we look forward to when it arrives in the country later in the year.

Jeep Compass shares its design and styling with the Grand Cherokee

FCA has invested USD 280 million towards localisation of the Jeep Compass and has enhanced the facility to world standard. The Ranjangaon facility has become a significant manufacturing and export hub for FCA joining Brazil, Mexico and China on the global production map.

FIAPL will be FCA's sole manufacturing facility that will supply Jeep Compass SUVs to all international right-hand drive markets, it said.



The Jeep Compass will make its way to India in August this year and will be the most affordable offering from the manufacturer. The SUV is expected to carry a price tag starting from ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500 in the same price bracket.