Jeep Compass To Be Launched In India Tomorrow

The Jeep Compass SUV will be launched in India tomorrow and will be priced extremely competitively. The new SUV will be the most affordable Jeep product in India and has already raced up a considerably large amount of bookings. The Jeep Compass can be booked at dealerships across the country for an initial payment of Rs 50,000 but expect a waiting period of a few weeks since most dealers have received an overwhelming response. The Jeep Compass diesel will be the first one to be launched and will get a manual 6-speed gearbox. The Jeep Compass automatic paired with the diesel engine will be launched later this year along with a Jeep Compass petrol too.

Jeep Compass will be the most affordable model from Jeep India

The Jeep Compass is the first SUV from the company to be locally manufactured here and it will be imported to other right-hand-drive markets as well, from India. The Compass comes with about 65 per cent localisation, which means the price will be very aggressive compared to the CBU Jeep products. This is reason why when Jeep India opened the pre-bookings, the company received over 1000 bookings on just 3 days.The production of the SUV commenced in June with the launch coming up now.

The Compass is quite a typical SUV in terms of stance and gets a butch front end that is quite wide and imposing along with a typical 7-slat Jeep grille. The headlamps feature LED daytime running lights combined with a projector setup while the lower half of the bumper is plastic clad in typical SUV fashion. In profile, the Jeep Compass gets typically squared off wheel arches and a distinctive floating roof design. Around the back, the Compass is dominated by the large horizontally placed LED tail lamps and again, just like the front face, is very typically upright and butch in terms of design.

Jeep Compass borrows styling cues from the Grand Cherokee

On the insides, the Jeep Compass features white leather upholstery on the seats and door cards along with a well-crafted dashboard and a touchscreen infotainment system. The Compass gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto too. In terms of interior space, the Compass gets pretty wide and had a long wheelbase, which ensures a lot of legroom, shoulder room and headroom for rear passengers.

Jeep Compass' cabin is well-designed and well-equipped

The diesel engine under the hood is a new 2-litre Multijet unit that makes 171 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which, as we mentioned earlier, will be the only configuration available at launch. The engine is powerful and offers great feedback through the power range. Turbo lag is minimal and the gearbox is crisp too. The Jeep Compass also handles extremely well and the steering had very good feedback making it a slightly sportier SUV as compared to come of the competition.

We expect the Jeep Compass to be priced between the Rs 18-22 lakh range. That said, when we did run a poll on Twitter recently, most of our audience expects the price to be considerably lower at Rs 15-19 lakh. Although it is great to expect a low price, we think the top spec car like the one we drive will most certainly be above the Rs 20 lakh price point (ex-showroom). That said, considering the fact that the launch of this highly anticipated SUV is just a few hours away, stay tuned to auto.ndtv.com for all the latest updates.

