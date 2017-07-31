Jeep Compass To Be Launched In India Today

The Jeep Compass is the first SUV from the company to be locally manufactured in India

The Jeep Compass SUV is finally set to go on sale in India today after months of anticipation. It is the first Jeep product that is manufactured in India and will also be the most affordable one thanks to heavy localisation, 65 per cent to be precise. Jeep India opened the pre-bookings for the Compass over a month ago and the response from customers has been quite impressive, so much so that in the first three days the company received over 1000 booking for the SUV. We expect the all-new Jeep Compass to be launched in the price range of ₹ 18-22 lakh and compete with the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XUV500, and the upcoming Renault Kapture.

The Jeep Compass shares its styling cues with the Jeep Grand Cherokee

The India-spec Jeep Compass will come in both petrol and diesel engine options - 1.4-litre petrol and an all-new 2-litre diesel motor. The former is a 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 160 bhp and develops 260 Nm of peak torque, while diesel motor, also a 4-cylinder turbocharged unit, makes 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The Jeep Compass diesel is expected to be the first one to be launched and will come with a manual 6-speed gearbox. This will be followed by the launch of the automatic variant, mated to a 7-speed Dual Dry Clutch Transmission (DDCT) and the petrol version as subsequently.

The Jeep Compass gets LED taillamps, alloy wheels and smart styling

The Jeep Compass will also come with features like - projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, LED headlamps and more. The cabin is well-equipped and comes with smart white leather upholstery on the seats and door cards along with a well-crafted dashboard and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other equipment include - electronic parking assist, hill start assist, and a host of safety features like - full function Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Panic Brake Assist, Hydraulic Boost Failure Compensation and Electronic Roll Mitigation. Also Read: Jeep Compass SUV: Five Features You Did Not Know

The Jeep Compass gets a well-equipped cabin with host of smart features

The Compass will be made available in three trims - Sport, Longitude and the Limited and customers will have a choice of five colours Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black as well as options in 4x2 and 4x4. Jeep India opened the pre-bookings, the company received over 1000 bookings on just 3 days.The production of the SUV commenced in June with the launch coming up now.

