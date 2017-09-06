Jeep Compass SUV Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

There is not doubt that the Jeep Compass will take the American SUV brand to the next level. Jeep India has already received over 10,000 bookings for the popular SUV and the numbers are expected to grow further. Amidst all this the Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) has released its crash test results for the left-hand-drive (LHD) Jeep Compass SUV, which has scored a 5-star safety rating. The Jeep Compass scored a 90 per cent score for Adult occupant safety whereas child occupant safety was given an 83 per cent score. The Jeep Compass in the 4x4 Limited spec also scored 64 per cent on pedestrian safety. Now, though the SUV might not be the India make model, Jeep claims that the Compass sold across the world offer the same level of safety.

The Jeep Compass made in India is slightly different from the one that has been tested here. Apart from being a left hand drive car, the LHD Compass tested by Euro NCAP gets eight airbags as compared to the Indian car that gets 6 airbags on the top spec model. Both cars however do get similar structures and crumple zones. Both cars also get ISOFIX points at the rear for child seats.

Euro NCAP found that the passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal protecting the front occupants (in this case, crash dummies) from serious harm. The result also showcased good protection for rear passengers (irrespective of size of passenger) with minimal impact to critical areas like the knees or the chest. The side barrier tests also showcased protection to critical body areas but a more severe side pole impact showcased signs of rib compression. Unlike the Indian car, the left hand drive Jeep Compass is also equipped as standard with autonomous braking systems that help reduce whiplash type injuries at lower speeds.

