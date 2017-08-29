Jeep Compass SUV Receives More Than 8000 Bookings

Jeep India launched the made-in-India Compass SUV at a destructive price of ₹ 14.95 lakh and we already told you that it has received an overwhelming response from the Indian audience. The company had earlier told us that it had received 1000 bookings in just 3 days and now just closing in on a month of its launch, Jeep India has said that it has received 8171 bookings for the SUV and more than 84000 enquiries.

Jeep India has priced the Compass SUV very aggressively

Jeep Compass 17.48 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Compass SUV was first unveiled in India a couple of months ago and of course is manufactured at the company's FCA plant in Ranjangaon. In fact it is the first Jeep to be manufactured in India. The localisation levels on the car are up to 65 per cent and the car will be exported to right hand drive markets like Japan, UK and South Africa by the end of this year. The heavy localisation also means that the price of the Jeep Compass will be very competitive, which is one reason why we see the kind of attention it's getting. Jeep has invested as much as $280 million to create an environment suitable to make the Compass as per global standards.



Also Read: Jeep Compass SUV Review

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass features two engine - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor. The petrol engine makes over 160 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and oil burner churns out over 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual unit and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep India had said at the launch of the car itself, that the Compass with the petrol engine will be available from the start and deliveries for it have already begun. The petrol variant though, will be available from October, 2017.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.