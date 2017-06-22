Jeep Compass SUV Pre-Bookings Begin In India

₹ 20 - 25 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch :
Aug 2017
We recently drove the car and were surprised to find out about its agility. In fact we also gave you an insight into what the car is all about. We wait to see now what Jeep India prices it at. We have been keeping you updated about the developments of the Jeep Compass and told you all about when the first car rolled out of the manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon. In fact the company has made waves in getting the facility ready for producing the Compass and it's taken just 23 months for it to achieve this feat.
Announcing the opening of bookings, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We are already receiving overwhelming response to our new SUV. We have pulled out all stops to deliver the highest quality standard on the Jeep Compass and we are here to set a benchmark in the Indian SUV space. Customers will experience first-hand, the level of sophistication in the vehicle."
The Compass will be made available in three trims – Sport, Longitude and the Limited and customers will have a choice of five colours Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black as well as options in 4x2 and 4x4. Additionally, the company will also be launching MOPAR, the company's exclusive source for original equipment parts and accessories for Jeep vehicles to enhance customer service.
Under the hood, the Jeep Compass features two engine - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor. The petrol engine makes over 160 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and oil burner churns out over 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual unit and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox. The Jeep Compass will get a four-wheel-drive system, which will get Jeep's terrain response system. The driving modes will include Snow, Sand and Rock options, which change the characteristics of the power delivery and drive dynamics of the SUV.
Comments (0)