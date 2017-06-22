New Cars and Bikes in India

Jeep Compass SUV Pre-Bookings Begin In India

The Jeep Compass will be launched in July but the company has already started pre-bookings of the SUV. The Jeep Compass can be booked online or at an FCA or Jeep-exclusive showroom. The pre-booking amount has been set at Rs. 50,000.

  • The Jeep Compass SUV is a make or break model for the brand in India
  • The Compass will be the first Jeep manufactured in India
  • Jeep will export the Compass to UK, Japan and South Africa

The Jeep Compass SUV will soon hit Indian shores and though we already know everything about the car there's one thing that we don't know yet and that's the price. The biggest determiner of the success of the Jeep Compass SUV in India will be its price and we expect that to be announced in July this year. However, Jeep has already opened pre-bookings for the car and customers who want to book their SUV can do so online or at an FCA or Jeep-exclusive showroom by paying a pre-booking amount of ₹ 50,000.

We were there when the car was first unveiled in India and we told you how it’s Jeep’s first car to be manufactured in India. In fact the localisation levels on the car are up to 80 per cent and the car will be exported to right hand drive markets like Japan, UK and South Africa by the end of this year. The heavy localisation also means that the price of the Jeep Compass will be very competitive.

We recently drove the car and were surprised to find out about its agility. In fact we also gave you an insight into what the car is all about. We wait to see now what Jeep India prices it at. We have been keeping you updated about the developments of the Jeep Compass and told you all about when the first car rolled out of the manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon. In fact the company has made waves in getting the facility ready for producing the Compass and it's taken just 23 months for it to achieve this feat.
jeep compass review
Jeep commenced production of the Compass in India in June

Announcing the opening of bookings, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We are already receiving overwhelming response to our new SUV. We have pulled out all stops to deliver the highest quality standard on the Jeep Compass and we are here to set a benchmark in the Indian SUV space. Customers will experience first-hand, the level of sophistication in the vehicle."

The Compass will be made available in three trims – Sport, Longitude and the Limited  and customers will have a choice of five colours Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black as well as options in 4x2 and 4x4. Additionally, the company will also be launching MOPAR, the company's exclusive source for original equipment parts and accessories for Jeep vehicles to enhance customer service.

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass features two engine - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor. The petrol engine makes over 160 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and oil burner churns out over 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual unit and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox. The Jeep Compass will get a four-wheel-drive system, which will get Jeep's terrain response system. The driving modes will include Snow, Sand and Rock options, which change the characteristics of the power delivery and drive dynamics of the SUV.
jeep compass review
The Jeep Compass is big on space inside
