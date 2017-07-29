Jeep Compass SUV: Five Features You Did Not Know

The launch of the Jeep Compass SUV is just around the corner. We have driven the Compass SUV, taken a close look (Also Read: Jeep Compass Launch Date Announced) at it and are now waiting for the prices to be announced. The Compass will be the most affordable Jeep model in India and we expect Jeep to keep the pricing competitive as it will be assembled in India. Our test drive of the Compass revealed quite a few things about the SUV which we thought would share with you in a different light. Here are top five things about the Jeep Compass which you might have missed out.

1. New 2.0-litre diesel engine

We all have seen and experienced Fiat's multijet diesel engines. We have seen them in the 1.3-litre avatar on various Maruti Suzuki models such as the Swift, Dzire, Ertiga etc and there is the 1.6-litre variant as well, which is used in the S-Cross. The 2.0-litre Turbocharged diesel engine belongs to the same family of engines, which is known for its reliability. This particular engine makes 171 bhp and pumps out 350 Nm of torque and if our drive experience is anything to go by, it is a gem of an engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Jeep will also be introducing the 1.4-litre Multi air petrol engine that will make 160 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. (Also read: Jeep Compass Diesel Review)

2. Body

64 per cent of the body of the Jeep Compass is made of high-strength steel and composite materials. In fact Jeep says that it has used a lot of hot-stamped parts which form over 17 per cent body-in-white of the Compass. This also results in better crash performance and the car has optimised weight dynamics.

3. Suspension

The Jeep Compass makes use of MacPherson suspension system up front which the company says offers better feedback in the steering which in turn makes the car a better handler and improves lateral acceleration as well. At the rear, there is independent Chapman suspension system that has high mounted strut-type shock absorbers and coil springs which are further bettered by Frequency Sensing Damping (FSD), offering excellent ride quality.

4. Safety Features

Safety always has been one of the key priorities in a car and Jeep seems to understand that. The Compass SUV gets a host of safety features which include ABS (anti-lock brakes), dual airbags and ESP (electronic stability program) that are part of standard equipment. The other equipment includes Hill start assist, electronic roll mitigation, panic brake assist and six airbags as well. The electronic parking brake is turned off only when the driver has put on the seat-belt. In total, the Jeep Compass has over 50 active and passive safety features. Rather impressive!

5. Legit Off-road ability

Jeep, as a company, prides itself on making SUVs which are extremely off-road worthy. Be it the Grand Cherokee or the Wrangler, off-roading is deeply embedded into Jeep's manufacturing DNA. The Jeep Compass reaps the benefit of the same. It is based on the company's 4x4 wide architecture platform and is blessed with an off-road worthy suspension. The ground clearance though is a little less at 178 mm. The angle of approach is 30 degrees while the departure angle is 34 degrees. With the 4x4, Jeep offers its 'Active Drive with Selec Terrain' system which allows you to lock the rear differential and also choose from four driving modes for different terrain (snow, sand, mud and auto).

